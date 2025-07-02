Airline Stock Roundup: ALGT's Rosy May Traffic, JBLU, DAL in Focus

In the past week, Allegiant Travel Company ALGT grabbed headlines courtesy of its impressive May traffic report. The airline reported a 9.2% year-over-year uptick in scheduled service passengers in May to 1.54 million. Revenue passenger miles for scheduled service increased 10.2% to 1.39 million.



Delta Air Lines DAL also featured in the headlines, courtesy of its decision to introduce extra flights with increased capacity for the Consumer Electronics Show next year, or CES 2026. In a customer-friendly move, JetBlue Airways JBLU, through its subsidiary, Paisly, LLC, announced the expansion of its cruise portfolio by adding four cruise line partners. European low-cost carrier Ryanair Holdings RYAAY, meanwhile, reported upbeat traffic numbers for June.

Recap of the Most Recent Important Stories

1. In May, scheduled traffic (measured in revenue passenger miles) rose 10.2% year over year at Allegiant. Capacity (measured in available seat miles) for scheduled service rose 16.3% year over year. Total departures (scheduled services) rose 16.2% in May 2025 from a year ago. Moreover, the company’s average stage length (miles) inched up 0.2% year over year. For the total system (including scheduled service and fixed-fee contracts), Allegiant carried 9.4% more passengers in May 2025 than the year-ago levels. System-wide capacity improved 16.5% in May 2025 on a year-over-year basis.

2. JetBlue’s Paisley boosted its portfolio of cruise offerings by adding Holland America, Cunard, Virgin Voyages and Oceania Cruises to its platform. The move widens Paisly’s existing cruise offering and increases its potential to offer loyalty-integrated cruise experiences to its airline partners' customer bases. This initiative marks Paisly’s growth as a seller of cruises, either standalone or bundled with flights. With global cruise passengers totaling 34.6 million in 2024, and the number anticipated to reach 42 million by 2028, cruising stands among the fastest-growing sectors in leisure travel. Given these encouraging numbers that highlight the increased demand for cruise vacations, Paisly is set to add a new cruise partner each month and expand its direct inventory to reach a wider customer base.



3. Delta is gearing up for the key tech event, CES 2026, by offering new and increased flight options to Las Vegas. Nearly 700 inbound and outbound Las Vegas flights will operate between January 3 and 5 and January 8 and 10. Among the measures to boost connectivity for CES 2026, travelers from across the United States will enjoy additional flights to Delta’s hubs in New York, Los Angeles and Detroit during the main week of CES. DAL is also boosting the in-flight experience for CES 2026 attendees with modern features.

Delta was also in the news recently when it boosted its quarterly dividend payout by 25%. That news was covered in detail in the previous week’s write-up.

4. Ryanair reported solid traffic numbers for June 2025, driven by upbeat air travel demand. The number of passengers transported on Ryanair flights was 19.9 million in June 2025, reflecting a 3% year-over-year increase. The June load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) of 95% was the same as the year-ago reading.

Airline Stocks Performance

The following table shows the price movement of the major airline players over the past week and during the last six months.

The NYSE ARCA Airline Index increased by 3.6% to $57.63 as most airline stocks were trading in the green over the past week. Oil prices declined with hostilities easing between Iran and Israel. Over the past six months, the NYSE ARCA Airline Index has decreased by 14.1%.

What’s Next in the Airline Space?

Delta will kickstart the second-quarter 2025 earnings season for airlines on July 10. We expect low fuel costs and upbeat passenger volumes during summer (which partially falls during the quarter) to aid DAL’s second-quarter results. Focus will also be on passenger volumes over the July 4 holiday weekend.

