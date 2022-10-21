Airline Stock Roundup: Q3 Earnings Beat at AAL, ALK & UAL, SAVE in Focus

In the past week, sectoral heavyweights like United Airlines UAL, American Airlines AAL and Alaska Air Group ALK reported earnings for third-quarter 2022. Even though robust air-travel demand boosted the top lines of these airline operators, high-fuel costs limited bottom-line growth. Meanwhile, Spirit Airlines’ SAVE shareholders approved the merger agreement with JetBlue Airways JBLU.

Recap of the Latest Top Stories

1 United Airlines, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported third-quarter 2022 earnings (excluding 5 cents from non-recurring items) of $2.81 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.21. Upbeat air-travel demand aided results. The third quarter of 2022 was the second consecutive profitable quarter at UAL since the onset of the pandemic.

For the fourth quarter of 2022, United Airlines expects capacity to decline around 9-10% from the fourth-quarter level of 2019. Current-year capacity is likely to be 13% less than the 2019 actuals. CASM, excluding fuel, third-party business expenses, profit-sharing and special charges, is anticipated to increase 11-12% in the September quarter from the corresponding 2019 level. The metric is anticipated to increase approximately 15% from the 2019 actuals.

United Airlines was also in the news recently when it announced the decision to add flights to Australian cities with the relaxation of COVID-related travel restrictions and the surge in air-travel demand.. The story was reported in detail in the previous week’s write-up.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

2. American Airlines’ third-quarter 2022 earnings of 69 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 54 cents despite higher costs. In the year-ago quarter, AAL incurred a loss of 99 cents per share. The third quarter of 2022 was the second consecutive profitable quarter, excluding net special items, at AAL since the onset of the pandemic. Operating revenues of $13,462 million skyrocketed 50.1% year over year and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13,457.5 million. Driven by soaring demand on healthy bookings, management expects total revenues in the fourth quarter of 2022 to be roughly 11-13% higher than the level recorded in fourth-quarter 2019. Management expects total revenue per available seat mile to be 18-20% higher than the fourth-quarter 2019 actuals. AAL expects the December-quarter earnings per share (excluding net special items) in the 50-70 cents band.

3. At Alaska Air, quarterly earnings of $2.53 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.41. The bottom line surged 72.1% year over year. Operating revenues of $2,828 million outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,827.4 million. The top line jumped 45% year over year, with passenger revenues accounting for 92.5% of the top line and soaring 47% owing to continued recovery in air-travel demand. Alaska Air expects total revenues to increase 12-15% from the fourth-quarter 2019 actuals. ALK expects capacity to decline 7-10% in the fourth quarter from the comparable period’s level in 2019. Passenger load factor (% of seats filled with passengers) is expected to be in the range of 83-86%. CASM, excluding fuel and special items, is predicted to climb 20-23% in the fourth quarter from the 2019 level. Economic fuel cost per gallon is estimated in the band of $3.50-$3.70 for the fourth quarter.

4. At its special meeting on Oct 19, Spirit Airlines’ shareholders voted in favor of its impending takeover by JetBlue. The transaction is expected to close by the first half of 2024. Per Ted Christie, president and CEO, Spirit Airlines: "This is an important step forward on our path to closing a combination that will create the most compelling national low-fare challenger to the dominant U.S. carriers. We look forward to continuing our ongoing discussions with regulators as we work toward completing the transaction and delivering value to Team Members, Guests and stockholders."

Performance

The following table shows the price movement of the major airline players over the past week and during the last six months.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The table above shows that almost all airline stocks traded in the green over the five trading days. The NYSE ARCA Airline Index increased 3.2% to $53.70 in the period. Over the course of the past six months, the NYSE ARCA Airline Index plummeted 34.1%.

What's Next in the Airline Space?

The third-quarter earnings reports of other carriers are scheduled to be out in the coming days.



Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.>>Send me my free report on the top 5 EV stocks



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL): Free Stock Analysis Report



JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU): Free Stock Analysis Report



American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK): Free Stock Analysis Report



Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.