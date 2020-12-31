Airline Stock Roundup: AAL Resumes Boeing 737 Max Operations, RYAAY in Focus

In the past week, American Airlines AAL restarted commercial flight services using Boeing's 737 MAX jets. With this, the company became the first U.S.-based carrier to resume operations through the 737 MAX jets, ever since the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) gave its green signal in November to the aircraft for taking to the skies. Notably, the jets, manufactured by The Boeing Company BA, remained grounded since March 2019 after being involved in two deadly accidents in different parts of the world within a span of few months.

Meanwhile, European low-cost carrier Ryanair Holdings RYAAY reportedly chose to strip its UK shareholders of their voting rights, once Britain leaves the EU tomorrow, in a bid to comply with the EU rules on airline ownership. Hungary-based Wizz Air also took similar action.

Alaska Air Group’s ALK subsidiary Alaska Airlines was also in news, courtesy of its decision to ban emotional support animals on its flights, shortly.The move followed the U.S. Department of Transportation’s order to tighten the rule pertaining to passengers travelling with service animals on flights

Recap of the Past Week’s Most Important Stories

1 American Airlines, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), operated its first 737 Max flight on the Miami-New York route on Dec 29. Maintaining its pro-customer stance, the carrier is providing flexibility to customers for switch flights in case they are skeptical of flying on the Boeing 737 Max. The Boeing 737 MAX aircraft is sought after in the airline space, mainly because of its fuel efficiency. Other U.S. airlines which have these jets in their fleet are United Airlines UAL and Southwest Airlines LUV. United Airlines plans to start flying the MAX aircraft on Feb 11, 2021. Southwest Airlines expects to resume commercial flight services in March 2021 using the planes, per the previous week’s write up.

2. From Jan 11, Alaska Airlines will only allow service dogs to accompany passengers on its flights. However, for tickets booked prior to that date for travel on or before Feb 28, 2021, the airline will continue with its usual policy of transporting emotional support animals. The complete ban on emotional support animals will be effective after Feb 28.

3. Per a FOX Business report, Southwest Airlines’ CEO Gary Kelly stated that the pay cuts or furloughs are no longer anticipated at the Dallas-based carrier in 2021 following the outgoing President Donald Trump’s decision to sign the $900 worth relief package bill. With the president’s stamp of approval, the bill became a law. The new package includes a $15-billion grant to the U.S. airlines. With this fresh payroll aid, United Airlines and American Airlines are also contemplating calling back their laid-off employees.

4. Despite the rise in coronavirus cases in the United States, the final weekend of 2020 (Dec 26 and Dec 27) was a busy one for the U.S. airlines. This can be gauged from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) data. The TSA reported that 1,128,773 and 1,284,589 passengers passed through the TSA checkpoints on Dec 26 and Dec 27, respectively. Notably, this has been the busiest weekend in the past nine months.

Performance

The following table shows the price movement of key airline players over the past week and during the past six months.

The table above shows that almost all airline stocks have traded in the green over the past week, leading the NYSE ARCA Airline Index to gain 2.1% to $83.16. Over the course of the past six months, the NYSE ARCA Airline Index has soared 53.6%.

What’s Next in the Airline Space?

Investors will keenly await December traffic reports of Ryanair and Gol Linhas GOL in the coming days.

