Airline Stock Rally Slows as British Airways and Ryanair Cancel Italy Flights Amid Lockdown

British Airways and Ryanair canceled all flights to and from Italy on Tuesday after the country went into lockdown, as the airline industry was hit by more turbulence.

The European airline sector had rallied with gains of up to 8% earlier in the day before slipping back as it became clear more disruption was ahead.

The Italian government has imposed a nationwide lockdown in a bid to contain the virus, restricting travel and banning public gatherings.

As a result British Airways suspended its 60 routes to and from Italy, and Ryanair also canceled all flights to the country.

BA owner International Consolidated Airlines (IAG) stock was up 3.7% at 13.30 GMT, having been up around 8% in the morning. Ryanair also lost some of its earlier gains, trading 5.3% up for the day. Shares in IAG have fallen 30% so far in 2020, and Ryanair shares have dropped 20%.

The Irish budget carrier cut its full-year passenger guidance by 3 million to 151 million — for the year ending Mar.31. “This is a direct result of the suspension of all Ryanair flights to/from Italy between Mar.13 and Apr.8, in response to the Italian government’s ‘lock down’ of travel to and from Italy,” the company said in a statement.

It added that a number of other EU countries, including Slovakia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Malta, Romania and Austria, had unilaterally restricted flights to Italy.

The airline said the 3 million passenger reduction would not have a material impact on full-year profit guidance for the year ending Mar.31 (FY20) but that it was too early to assess the impact on earnings and traffic in FY21.

Air France-KLM stock slashed its morning gains — from 6.8% gains to just 0.9% up — as it announced plans to cancel 3,600 flights in March. The Franco-Dutch airline said passenger numbers fell 1.9% to 6 million in February and that the coming months would be “more impacted” by the increasingly global spread of the virus.

Delta Air Lines and American Airlines also announced plans on Tuesday to reduce capacity due to the coronavirus epidemic.

