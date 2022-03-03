Airline software maker Sabre severs ties with Russia's Aeroflot

Adds details, changes media packaging code to UKRAINE-CRISIS/SABRE-AEROFLOT

March 3 (Reuters) - Airline software provider Sabre Corp SABR.O said on Thursday it had terminated its distribution agreement with Russian airline Aeroflot AFLT.MM.

Sabre said it was taking "immediate steps" to remove the government-backed carrier's flight content from its global distribution system, a marketplace used by travel agencies and corporations to make flight reservations.

"We are complying, and will continue to comply, with sanctions imposed against Russia," Chief Executive Officer Sean Menke said.

Sabre joins a wave of Western companies in cutting ties with Russian firms in the wake of broad sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

The company will evaluate whether additional actions are needed after taking into account legal considerations and any counter measures that could be implemented in response.

(Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Abhijith.G@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.