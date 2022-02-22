Commodities

Airline SAS widens losses in November-January quarter

Contributor
Anna Ringstrom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Airline SAS reported on Tuesday a wider loss for its November through January quarter and said it would launch a new transformation programme across its business and look to raise new capital.

STOCKHOLM, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Airline SAS SAS.ST reported on Tuesday a wider loss for its November through January quarter and said it would launch a new transformation programme across its business and look to raise new capital.

The airline, which is part-owned by the governments of Sweden and Denmark, reported a fiscal first-quarter loss before tax of 2.60 billion Swedish crowns ($275.20 million) against a year-earlier 1.92 billion loss.

($1 = 9.4478 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Simon Johnson)

((anna.ringstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 502 423 74; Reuters Messaging: anna.ringstrom.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular