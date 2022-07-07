Commodities

Airline SAS traffic surges in June ahead of strike

STOCKHOLM, July 7 (Reuters) - Scandinavian airline SAS SAS.ST flew more than 1.9 million passengers in June, a rise of about 220% from a year ago, but said on Thursday a pilot strike grounding much of its planes since Monday had impacted bookings toward the end of the month.

The airline, whose biggest owners are the Swedish and the Danish states, filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States on Tuesday, a decision it said was accelerated by pilots at its SAS Scandinavia arm going out on strike.

"The notice of strike from the SAS Scandinavia pilots’ unions started impacting our bookings toward the end of the month," SAS Chief Executive Anko van der Werff said in a statement.

