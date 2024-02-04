News & Insights

Commodities

Airline SAS to file second amended Chapter 11 plan

Credit: REUTERS/TT News Agency

February 04, 2024 — 09:02 pm EST

Written by Akanksha Khushi for Reuters ->

Adds details from the release in paragraphs 2-5

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Scandinavian airline SAS SAS.ST said it would file a second amended Chapter 11 plan of reorganization on Monday and said it had the support of the Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors.

The company said it expected about $325 million to be allocated to general unsecured creditors as part of the amended plan, consisting of up to $250 million in cash and $75 million in new equity.

The $75 million in new equity to be allocated to creditors would be distributed to general unsecured creditors like the Danish, Norwegian, and Swedish states, aircraft lessors, pilot unions, and key suppliers, the company said.

Other creditor classes, including holders of the listed commercial hybrid bonds, are expected to receive a cash-only recovery.

The airline said that holders of the company's listed commercial hybrid bonds would receive an initial cash recovery of 6.9%–9.4% of the nominal value of claims after emerging from the Chapter 11 process.

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Akanksha.Khushi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.