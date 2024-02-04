Airline SAS to file second amended Chapter 11 plan

Adds details from the release in paragraphs 2-5

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Scandinavian airline SAS SAS.ST said it would file a second amended Chapter 11 plan of reorganization on Monday and said it had the support of the Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors.

The company said it expected about $325 million to be allocated to general unsecured creditors as part of the amended plan, consisting of up to $250 million in cash and $75 million in new equity.

The $75 million in new equity to be allocated to creditors would be distributed to general unsecured creditors like the Danish, Norwegian, and Swedish states, aircraft lessors, pilot unions, and key suppliers, the company said.

Other creditor classes, including holders of the listed commercial hybrid bonds, are expected to receive a cash-only recovery.

The airline said that holders of the company's listed commercial hybrid bonds would receive an initial cash recovery of 6.9%–9.4% of the nominal value of claims after emerging from the Chapter 11 process.

