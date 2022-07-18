Commodities

Airline SAS reaches deal with pilots, but not yet signed - Dansk Metal union

Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Scandinavian airline SAS has reached a labour deal with unions representing striking pilots although a deal had yet to be signed, a spokesperson for Dansk Metal, the union representing Danish SAS pilots, told Reuters on Monday.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; editing by Niklas Pollard)

