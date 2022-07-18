Airline SAS reaches deal with pilots, but not yet signed - Dansk Metal union

COPENHAGEN, July 18 (Reuters) - Scandinavian airline SAS SAS.ST has reached a labour deal with unions representing striking pilots although a deal had yet to be signed, a spokesperson for Dansk Metal, the union representing Danish SAS pilots, told Reuters on Monday.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; editing by Niklas Pollard)

