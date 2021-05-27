Commodities

Airline SAS' Q2 loss shrinks as pandemic pains linger

Airline SAS reported on Thursday big losses for the February-April period, albeit smaller than a year earlier, as sales tumbled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Losses before tax in its fiscal second quarter totalled 2.36 billion Swedish crowns ($283.95 million) against a year-earlier 3.72 billion.

($1 = 8.3112 Swedish crowns)

