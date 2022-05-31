Commodities

Airline SAS' Q2 loss narrows, wants to raise 9.5 bln SEK in new equity

Anna Ringstrom Reuters
STOCKHOLM, May 31 (Reuters) - Airline SAS SAS.ST reported on Tuesday a February-April loss that was smaller than an year ago and said it aimed to raise at least 9.5 billion Swedish crowns ($972 million) in new equity capital.

The airline, which is part-owned by the governments of Sweden and Denmark, reported a fiscal second-quarter loss before tax of 1.56 billion crowns ($160 million) against a year-earlier 2.33 billion loss.

