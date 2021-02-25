Airline SAS losses widen as pandemic puts travel plans on hold

STOCKHOLM, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Airline SAS SAS.ST said on Thursday it still expected demand to return to more normalized levels next year after posting a larger first-quarter loss due to the pandemic.

Pretax losses in the November-January quarter deepened to 1.94 billion crowns ($234.7 million) from a 1.09 billion loss in the year-ago quarter as sales slumped to 2.28 billion crowns from 9.71 billion.

SAS said it was planning to open 180 direct routes for the summer, mainly within Scandinavia and Europe, provided that restrictions allowed travel.

"The development of vaccines and vaccination programs provide hope that restrictions will ease and that we will see an increase in travel toward summer 2021," SAS said in a statement.

It added however that demand would most likely remain "highly limited" in the foreseeable future, and reach more normalized levels only in 2022.

($1 = 8.2647 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Niklas Pollard)

