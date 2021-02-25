Airline SAS losses widen as pandemic curbs travel

Nov-Jan pretax loss 1.94 bln SEK

Sees demand at more normalized levels in 2022

Vaccinations roll-out key for travel to pick up

STOCKHOLM, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Swedish-Danish airline SAS SAS.ST said on Thursday it still expected demand to return to more normalized levels next year after it reported a larger first-quarter loss due to the withering impact on air travel from thepandemic.

The spread of COVID-19 and related restrictions have seen air travel collapse over the past year, plunging the global airline industry into crisis and leaving carriers scrambling to secure funds to weather the slump.

SAS completed a capital raise in late 2020 after a year of deep losses and is preparing for more of the same in 2021 although the roll-out of vaccines could provide some relief in the second half of the year.

"The development of vaccines and vaccination programs provide hope that restrictions will ease and that we will see an increase in travel toward summer 2021," SAS said in a statement.

It added however that demand would most likely remain "highly limited" in the foreseeable future, and reach more normalized levels only in 2022.

"SAS is monitoring global vaccination developments closely in order to be ready to quickly increase capacity when conditions permit," Chief Executive Robert Gustafson said.

Pretax losses in the November-January quarter deepened to 1.94 billion crowns ($234.7 million) from a year-earlier 1.09 billion loss as sales slumped to 2.28 billion from 9.71 billion.

The company, which is seeking a new CEO after Gustafson unexpectedly announced his resignation in January to take the helm at bearings maker SKF SKFb.ST, said it planned to open 180 direct routes for the summer, mainly within Scandinavia and Europe, provided that restrictions allowed for travel.

SAS shares were down 1.5% in early trade.

($1 = 8.2647 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm and Anna Ringstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)

