Airline SAS' losses narrow in August-October quarter

STOCKHOLM, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Airline SAS SAS.ST reported on Tuesday a narrower loss for its August through October quarter as air travel gradually picked up, but said results were still burdened by the pandemic.

The airline, which is part-owned by the governments of Sweden and Denmark, reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss before tax of 945 million Swedish crowns ($104 million) against a year-earlier 3.25 billion loss.

($1 = 9.0760 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)

