Airline SAS in talks over further funding to ride out coronavirus crisis

Johannes Hellstrom Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/TT NEWS AGENCY

Airline SAS said on Thursday it was in intensive talks with major shareholders to tap more funding to help it ride out a pandemic-induced collapse in global air travel that saw it run a deep loss in its fiscal second quarter.

The airline, part-owned by the governments of Sweden and Denmark, said losses before tax in the February-April quarter rose to 3.72 billion Swedish crowns ($387.4 million) from 1.22 billion a year earlier.

"SAS is currently in active, intensive and constructive discussions with the company's major shareholders and selected stakeholders on a recapitalisation plan to ensure the future of SAS," the company said in a statement.

"Different options are currently being considered, and we aim to present a plan to the market in June 2020."

