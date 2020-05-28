Airline SAS in talks on fresh funding to ride out coronavirus crisis

Airline says talks intensive and constructive

STOCKHOLM, May 28 (Reuters) - Airline SAS SAS.ST said on Thursday it was in intensive talks with major shareholders to tap more funding to help it ride out a pandemic-induced collapse in global air travel that saw it run a deep loss in its fiscal second quarter.

The COVID-19 outbreak has sent the airline industry into a deep crisis, with widespread lock downs of countries and travel restrictions leaving many carriers fighting for survival as their fleets stand idle on the ground.

SAS, part-owned by the Swedish and Danish governments, said in statement losses before tax in the February-April quarter rose to 3.72 billion Swedish crowns ($387.4 million) from 1.22 billion a year earlier.

Sweden and Denmark have already stepped in to aid the stricken carrier, guaranteeing a 3.3 billion crown credit facility, but SAS Chief Executive Rickard Gustafson said more would be needed given the scope of the crisis.

"SAS is currently in active, intensive and constructive discussions with the company's major shareholders and selected stakeholders on a recapitalisation plan to ensure the future of SAS," the company said.

"Different options are currently being considered, and we aim to present a plan to the market in June 2020."

For all the gloom there are recent small recovery signs in the industry with a growing number of countries unveiling plans to travel restrictions. Earlier this week, SAS announced it was resuming flights to several destinations from June onwards.

"We expect that the recovery will start with increased domestic demand followed by European and then Intercontinental destinations," the airline said in its report.

"But, it will most likely take until 2022 before we see demand in line with what we experienced before the COVID-19 outbreak."

($1 = 9.6014 Swedish crowns)

