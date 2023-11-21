News & Insights

Commodities

Airline SAS gets US court nod for $1.2 bln investment lifeline

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

November 21, 2023 — 05:31 pm EST

Written by Urvi Dugar for Reuters ->

Adds background and details in paragraphs 3-6

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Scandinavian airline SAS SAS.ST said on Tuesday it received U.S. bankruptcy court approval for 13.2 billion Swedish crowns ($1.3 billion) investment agreement with a consortium of Castlelake, Air France-KLM , Lind Invest and the Danish state.

The company also received final approval for its new debtor-in-possession financing credit agreement with U.S. based Castlelake for a total of about $500 million, boosting the carrier's effort to complete its restructuring and replacing Apollo Global's funding.

Earlier in the month, the court had already approved $450 million from Castlelake.

In October, the company said Castlelake would take a stake of about 32%, while Air France-KLM's will be around 20% and the Danish state will hold about 26%, adding that total investments in the reorganized SAS would amount to $1.16 billion.

Scandinavia's biggest carrier filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States in mid-2022 after years of struggling with high costs coupled with low customer demand brought on by the pandemic.

($1 = 10.4988 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)

((UrviManoj.Dugar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.