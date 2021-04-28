Airline SAS appoints Anko Van der Werff as new CEO

Adds detail, background

STOCKHOLM, April 28 (Reuters) - Swedish-Danish airline SAS SAS.ST said on Wednesday it had appointed Anko Van der Werff as new chief executive.

It said in a statement that Van der Werff, who currently is CEO at airline Avianca Holdings in Colombia, would join SAS on July 15 at the latest.

SAS has been on the outlook for a new CEO after Rickard Gustafson in January announced his resignation to take the helm at Swedish bearings maker SKF SKFb.ST after a decade in charge at SAS.

SAS said on Wednesday it had appointed its chief commercial officer Karl Sandlund as acting CEO and that Gustafson would hand over to Sandlund in May.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Simon Johnson and Jane Merriman)

