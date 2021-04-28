Commodities

Airline SAS appoints Anko Van der Werff as new CEO

Swedish-Danish airline SAS said on Wednesday it had appointed Anko Van der Werff as new chief executive.

It said in a statement that Van der Werff, who currently is CEO at airline Avianca Holdings in Colombia, would join SAS on July 15, at the latest.

