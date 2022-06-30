Commodities

Airline KLM repays last of Dutch government loans

Dutch airline KLM has paid back the last part of loans granted by the Dutch government during the COVID-19 pandemic, it said on Thursday.

The Dutch arm of airline group Air France-KLM AIRF.PA said it had paid back 277 million euros ($289.2 million) after earlier repayments totalling 665 milion euros.

The airline had been given 942 million euros in loans by the Dutch state in 2020 as the pandemic crippled international travel.

($1 = 0.9577 euros)

