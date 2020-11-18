Commodities

Airline Garuda Indonesia posts net loss of $1.07 bln in Jan-Sep 2020

Contributor
Fransiska Nangoy Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

Airline PT Garuda Indonesia posted a net loss of $1.07 billion for the January-September period this year, a company filing to the stock exchange showed, as the coronavirus outbreak battered the global travel industry.

JAKARTA, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Airline PT Garuda Indonesia posted a net loss of $1.07 billion for the January-September period this year, a company filing to the stock exchange showed, as the coronavirus outbreak battered the global travel industry.

In comparison, Garuda posted a $122.42 million profit in the same period last year, the filing issued late on Wednesday showed.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Ed Davies)

((Fransiska.Nangoy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More