Airline Garuda Indonesia posts net loss of $1.07 bln in Jan-Sep 2020

JAKARTA, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Airline PT Garuda Indonesia posted a net loss of $1.07 billion for the January-September period this year, a company filing to the stock exchange showed, as the coronavirus outbreak battered the global travel industry.

In comparison, Garuda posted a $122.42 million profit in the same period last year, the filing issued late on Wednesday showed.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Ed Davies)

