Airline CEOs, Buttigieg to hold virtual meeting Thursday -sources

WASHINGTON, June 16 (Reuters) - Major airline chief executives will hold a virtual meeting on Thursday with U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on the busy travel season and recent flight disruptions, sources told Reuters.

Two U.S. senators recently raised concerns about flight delays and cancellations over the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Buttigieg wants to discuss with regional and large airline leaders "plans to ensure safe and reliable service this summer, including their plans to ensure this service over" the July 4 holiday, the sources said.

CNBC reported the virtual meeting earlier.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jason Neely)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.