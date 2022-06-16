Commodities
DAL

Airline CEOs, Buttigieg to hold virtual meeting Thursday -sources

Contributor
David Shepardson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS

Major airline chief executives will hold a virtual meeting on Thursday with U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on the busy travel season and recent flight disruptions, sources told Reuters.

WASHINGTON, June 16 (Reuters) - Major airline chief executives will hold a virtual meeting on Thursday with U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on the busy travel season and recent flight disruptions, sources told Reuters.

Two U.S. senators recently raised concerns about flight delays and cancellations over the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Buttigieg wants to discuss with regional and large airline leaders "plans to ensure safe and reliable service this summer, including their plans to ensure this service over" the July 4 holiday, the sources said.

CNBC reported the virtual meeting earlier.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jason Neely)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DAL AAL UAL

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular