Airline caterer Do & Co more than doubles 9-month sales as travel rebounds

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Austrian airline and event catering group Do & Co DOCO.VI on Friday said its nine-month sales more than doubled, driven by strong demand in all its divisions as travel and large events get back on track after pandemic-driven closures.

The group's sales were 1.04 billion euros ($1.11 billion) in the first nine months of the fiscal year to the end of March, compared with 495 million in the same period a year earlier.

($1 = 0.9406 euros)

(Reporting by Anastasiia Kozlova and Anna Mackenzie in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi)

