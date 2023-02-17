Oil

Airline caterer Do & Co more than doubles 9-month sales as travel rebounds

February 17, 2023 — 02:33 am EST

Written by Anastasiia Kozlova and Anna Mackenzie for Reuters ->

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Austrian airline and event catering group Do & Co DOCO.VI on Friday said its nine-month sales more than doubled, driven by strong demand in all its divisions as travel and large events get back on track after pandemic-driven closures.

The group's sales were 1.04 billion euros ($1.11 billion) in the first nine months of the fiscal year to the end of March, compared with 495 million in the same period a year earlier.

($1 = 0.9406 euros)

(Reporting by Anastasiia Kozlova and Anna Mackenzie in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi)

((Anastasiia.Kozlova@thomsonreuters.com; Anna.Mackenzie@thomsonreuters.com))

