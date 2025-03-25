This Airline Can Save You the Most Money on Domestic Flights

Many airlines increased checked bag fees last year. Southwest Airlines introduced baggage fees this year, beginning for travel booked May 28, 2025. That means even though average ticket prices are down slightly from 2024, according to Expedia’s 2025 Air Hacks Report, airlines are hitting travelers with other added costs, making it harder to save money.

Read Next: 10 Airline Rewards Programs That Provide the Most Value for Your Points

Learn More: 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025

But some airlines are cheaper than others for an economy ticket, and it often depends what city you’re flying out of. A study by CashNetUSA revealed the cheapest and most expensive airlines for domestic flights. Here’s a look at what it found.

Also see why you shouldn’t buy airline tickets on this day of the week.

The Cheapest Airline (If You Can Avoid the Fees)

Frontier is the cheapest airline in 15 states. In many states, including Washington, Colorado and North Dakota, the mean price per mile on Frontier is just $0.08.

In 2014, Frontier led the way in the (somewhat unwelcome) trend of add-on airline fees. The Frontier CEO at the time tried to spin it as a positive. “You only pay for the services you will use, rather than including them in the price of your fare,” he wrote in an email to the airlines’ frequent flyers. The fare reductions at that time helped Frontier compete with other ultra-low-cost airlines — and the carrier continues to lead the way, as long as you can pack light and don’t mind a no-frills experience.

Alaska Airlines came in a close second, with the cheapest flights from 14 states — mainly eastern states. But it’s also the most costly flying from many states in the Northwest, which proves that, when it comes to ranking the cheapest and priciest flights, location matters.

What other airlines offer cheap domestic flights from many major U.S. cities? And which ones are the priciest?

Check Out: 5 International Destinations You Can Fly To for Cheap in 2025

Cheapest Airlines for Domestic Economy Flights

While Frontier is the cheapest airline in 15 states, other airlines are close behind. Here’s a look at other cheap airlines for domestic economy flights.

Frontier: Cheapest from 15 states

Cheapest from 15 states Alaska: Cheapest from 14 states (including New York and Alaska)

Cheapest from 14 states (including New York and Alaska) American Airlines: Cheapest from 12 states (including Hawaii)

Cheapest from 12 states (including Hawaii) Allegiant: Cheapest from three states (including Arizona)

Cheapest from three states (including Arizona) Sun Country Airlines: Cheapest from two states (including Florida)

Cheapest from two states (including Florida) JetBlue: Cheapest from one state (California)

Most Expensive Airlines for Domestic Economy Flights

Alternatively, here are the most expensive airlines for domestic economy flights.

United Airlines: Most expensive in 38 states

Most expensive in 38 states Alaska: Most expensive in five states

Most expensive in five states Spirit and Hawaiian (tied): Most expensive in two states each

Most expensive in two states each American Airlines: Most expensive in one state

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: This Airline Can Save You the Most Money on Domestic Flights

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.