Airline Baggage Issues Are on the Rise. Here's What You Can Do to Protect Your Luggage

Baggage issues are one of those nightmare travel scenarios we all dread. If you've ever experienced it before, you probably remember that sinking feeling as you wait around at the luggage carousel, only to realize that your bag isn't coming.

Fortunately, this doesn't happen often. But so far this year, there have been more mishandled bags, meaning checked bags that are lost, damaged, delayed, or pilfered. From January through June, there were over 1.4 million mishandled bags, according to an Air Travel Consumer Report. The mishandled bag rate is 0.63%, compared to 0.44% over the same time period last year.

Even though you can't eliminate the risk of baggage issues entirely, you can reduce it and better prepare yourself in case it does happen. In this guide, we'll cover what you can do when booking flights and packing to protect your luggage.

Booking your flight

Whenever possible, nonstop flights are the best choice. They tend to cost more, but since they go directly to your destination, there's less chance of any mishaps with checked bags.

A nonstop flight isn't always an option, though. Sometimes there's no direct flight available, or the cost may be prohibitive. If you need to book a flight with any stops, there's one thing you should try to avoid -- short layovers with plane changes. With these kinds of tight windows, it's more likely for checked bags to miss the connecting flight.

For extra protection, pay with a credit card that offers complimentary luggage insurance. Many of the top travel credit cards have protections that can reimburse you if your luggage is lost or delayed. If you don't have one, it's a good idea to purchase a travel insurance policy as a financial safety net in case of any issues on your trip.

Packing and prepping your bag

There are a lot of little things you can do while packing to avoid potential luggage issues. Here are some good tips to follow:

Remove stickers and tags from previous trips. Baggage handlers use these to direct your luggage, so it's best to take off old ones that could cause confusion.

Include your contact information in your bag. Make sure to provide your name, phone number, and email address. While many travelers attach luggage tags for this, it's also a good idea to have your information inside your bag in case the tag comes off.

Add a personal touch. Anything unique to your bag, such as luggage tags, helps you spot it and makes it less likely someone else grabs it by mistake.

Use a tracking device. AirTags are a popular choice that can help quite a bit with locating missing luggage.

Hopefully, your luggage won't ever be lost. But just in case it happens, there are a couple of things to do so you're prepared.

Pack valuables and anything you can't afford to lose in your carry-on. To give a few examples, car keys, jewelry, important documents, and medications should all go in your carry-on, not your checked bag.

Make a list of what's in your checked luggage. If it's lost, you'll need to file claims with the airline and any baggage insurance you have. A list of your bag's contents can help you get reimbursed for your losses.

Take a picture of your bag. The airline will ask you for a description of your luggage to help track it down, and a picture says a thousand words.

At the airport

Plan to get to the airport at a reasonable time so you can check bags without any issues. If you arrive at the last minute, it's possible you'll miss the baggage cut off time. Even if you are able to check your bag, it still has to go through security. Cutting it too close could mean your luggage doesn't make it on the plane.

Once you arrive at your destination, get to the baggage claim promptly. People occasionally grab the wrong bag by mistake. If you're there when your bag comes out, you'll be able to grab it right away without leaving anything to chance.

What to do about missing luggage

If your luggage doesn't show up on the carousel, go to the airline's baggage office or desk, which should be nearby. Provide your baggage stubs and, if you have an AirTag or another tracking device, the bag's current location according to that.

The clerk will attempt to track down your bag. If they can't, they'll have you fill out a claim form with your contact information. Although there's still a chance the airline could find your bag, it may also be lost. Most airlines wait anywhere from five to 14 days after a flight before officially declaring a bag lost.

Next, if you have baggage insurance, file a claim with the provider. For insurance through credit cards, you can contact the card issuer to ask how to file a claim. Keep in mind that baggage insurance is normally secondary coverage, which means it pays you for losses that aren't already covered by the airline.

The airline is legally required to compensate you for lost or delayed baggage. However, it may not cover everything, and that's where baggage insurance comes in. You can go through your baggage insurance for expenses that the airline doesn't reimburse.

It's stressful when your bag doesn't arrive to the airport with you, but it can often be resolved with a visit to the baggage clerk. If it's lost, the most important thing is to file claims promptly, with both the airline and your baggage insurance. It's still a pain to deal with, but you can at least get compensation for your loss.

