Airline Avianca's shares fall 55.6% after declaring chapter 11 bankruptcy

BOGOTA, May 12 (Reuters) - Share prices for Colombia-based airline Avianca AVT_p.CN were down 55.6% to 200 pesos ($0.05) per share at the start of trading on Tuesday, two days after the company filed for bankruptcy.

The airline filed on Sunday after failing to meet a bond payment deadline and as its pleas for assistance from Colombia's government over the coronavirus crisis were met with a tepid response.

Shares in the airline closed at 450 pesos per share on Friday. ($1 = 3,901.34 pesos)

(Reporting by Bogota Newsroom)

