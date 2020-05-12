US Markets

Airline Avianca's shares fall 55.6% after declaring chapter 11 bankruptcy

Contributor
Bogota Newsroom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Gustavo Graf Maldonado

Share prices for Colombia-based airline Avianca were down 55.6% to 200 pesos ($0.05) per share at the start of trading on Tuesday, two days after the company filed for bankruptcy.

BOGOTA, May 12 (Reuters) - Share prices for Colombia-based airline Avianca AVT_p.CN were down 55.6% to 200 pesos ($0.05) per share at the start of trading on Tuesday, two days after the company filed for bankruptcy.

The airline filed on Sunday after failing to meet a bond payment deadline and as its pleas for assistance from Colombia's government over the coronavirus crisis were met with a tepid response.

Shares in the airline closed at 450 pesos per share on Friday. ($1 = 3,901.34 pesos)

(Reporting by Bogota Newsroom)

((Oliver.Griffin@thomsonreuters.com; +57 304-583-8931;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular