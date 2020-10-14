Airline ANA to receive $3.8 bln from banks - Kyodo

Adds reported details of financing

TOKYO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Japanese airline operator ANA Holdings Inc 9202.T is set to receive 400 billion yen ($3.8 billion) in subordinated loans from multiple banks as the company grapples with a slump in air travel due the COVID-19 pandemic, Kyodo reported on Wednesday.

Financing will consist of 130 billion yen each from Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc 8316.T and the state-backed Development Bank of Japan, Kyodo said.

The airline operator will also receive 60 billion yen from Mizuho Financial Group 8411.T, 50 billion yen from Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc 8306.T and 30 billion yen from Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank 8309.T, Kyodo said.

An ANA spokeswoman said the company had not announced anything. SMFG, Mizuho and Mitsubishi UFJ declined to comment. The DBJ and SMTB could not immediately be reached for comment.

($1 = 105.3900 yen)

(Reporting by Sam Nussey, Takashi Umekawa, Yuki Nitta and Tim Kelly; editing by Louise Heavens)

