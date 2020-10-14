Airline ANA to receive $3.8 bln from banks - Kyodo
TOKYO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Japanese airline operator ANA Holdings Inc 9202.T is set to receive 400 billion yen ($3.8 billion) in subordinated loans from multiple banks as the company tries to cope with a slump in air travel due the COVID-19 pandemic, Kyodo reported on Wednesday.
($1 = 105.3900 yen)
(Reporting by Sam Nussey, editing by Louise Heavens)
