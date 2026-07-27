AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next

AirJoule’s (NASDAQ: AIRJ) deal with Kubota (OTCMKTS: KUBTY) strengthens its commercialization timeline and has its stock price on track for an explosive rally. While small at face value- only two Core systems, the deal accelerates the transition from start-up to active player in infrastructure markets, with Kubota a major player.

The initial impact is validation: Kubota will incorporate the Core systems as components in a larger water production, handling, and treatment system for residential usage.

The longer-term opportunity is access to water-constrained residential markets, with Kubota serving as AirJoule’s exclusive sales channel for multi-unit developments in Texas and California.

For AirJoule investors, this means revenue now and in the future, expanding use cases and diversifying the business away from AI and data centers. More importantly, it means integration into a nationwide sales and maintenance system, reducing its overall costs and time to market.

AirJoule Begins Kubota Deployments in Q3

Years in the making, AirJoule is on track to commercialize its products in Q3.

The first deliveries to Kubota are slated for the period, and Prime sales are expected by year’s end. With this in play, the Q3 and full-year revenue forecasts are likely to be low. As it stands, analysts forecast less than $500,000 in full-year 2026 revenue, with much of it back-ended for Q4. Assuming successful delivery, the Q3 results will outpace the consensus and strengthen the longer-term outlook.

Analysts responded favorably to the news, with client notes from teams such as H.C. Wainwright reaffirming already bullish outlooks.

AIRJ receives a consensus Moderate Buy rating from the five analysts who cover the stock, reflecting an 80% Buy-side bias, and a consensus price target that implies more than 90% upside.

Institutional data reflect the analysts’ position, showing a high 63.65% ownership rate for this small-cap stock and aggressive buying. Institutional accumulation exceeded $25 to $1 in the first half and is sustaining a comparably high pace in early Q3, limiting downside risk. The likely outcome is that they continue buying shares and underpin stock price activity for the remainder of the year.

Technical action aligns with analysts and institutional activity, with lows set in early 2026 now a bottom and support rising. Early Q3 activity reflects a price pullback, but support was confirmed at a cluster of important exponential moving averages (EMA). The cluster includes long- and short-term EMAs that, in turn, reflect a Golden Crossover and subsequent confirmation, a signal of market strength and potential for reversal. In this scenario, AirJoule’s market forces are aligning with traders, speculators, and investors all taking bullish stances ahead of several expected catalysts. Resistance targets include prior highs near $5.65 and the top of the existing trading range.

AirJoule’s Next Catalysts Depend on Deployment and Regulatory Progress

AirJoule’s catalysts center on the deployment of systems in the coming months, affirming its ability to scale and meet demand.

The first are the two Core systems ordered by Kubota, followed by a Prime delivery to the EU.

The Prime system will be showcased at the EU’s Net Zero Innovation Hub and marketed to regional hyperscalers.

Follow-on catalysts include regional launches in the Middle East, aided by a TenX partnership, and regulatory approvals in the US.

The lynchpin is regulatory approvals, primarily from UL, which will enable large-scale, mass purchasing by CapEx managers and an explosive revenue surge starting in 2027.

AirJoule’s biggest risk is operating costs, but those leaning heavily on this argument misinterpret the company’s utility. AirJoule is more expensive to operate than traditional desalination services. The caveat is that AirJoule products are intended to operate far from traditional water sources, fresh or saline, and provide numerous benefits for residential, business, and industrial applications in addition to fresh water. AirJoule systems enable easy access to water resources that bypass existing regulatory frameworks, speeding development and production, and reducing heat and humidity.

There is some risk in AirJoule’s cash burn, but it is limited as of mid-2026. The company’s cash and equivalents were sufficient to fund operations and planned deployments through 2027, leaving only a minor gap between production ramp and true profitability. The likely outcome is that another $20 to $30 million will be needed to bridge the gap, but won’t become a requirement until late in 2027 or early 2028. By then, the company’s business position will be firmly established, allowing it to raise funds more easily. The production ramp is mostly derisked,since it is linked to Carrier’s massive production footprint and existing manufacturing lines.

Technical price risks include short sellers. Short interest was relatively high as of mid-July, above 10%, and rising, and may cap gains in the near-term. The opportunity, however, is that upcoming catalysts trigger short-covering.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.