AIRJ

AirJoule Technologies Reports Strong Q1 2025 Results with Strategic Collaborations and Facility Expansion

May 12, 2025 — 05:00 pm EDT

AirJoule Technologies announced its Q1 2025 results, highlighting collaborations, a facility expansion, and strong financial position.

Quiver AI Summary

AirJoule Technologies Corporation reported its first quarter 2025 results, highlighting significant progress in water harvesting technology. The company initiated a collaboration with GE Vernova to integrate their AirJoule system with a focus on utilizing waste heat to produce water. Additionally, AirJoule signed an agreement with Arizona State University for research on its technology and deployed its first system in Dubai for demonstration purposes. The company expanded its manufacturing facility in Newark, DE, and completed a $15 million private placement financing to accelerate commercialization efforts. With a strong cash position of $23 million, AirJoule is poised to meet increasing demand for sustainable water solutions while preparing for customer demonstrations in 2025.

Potential Positives

  • Commenced a strategic collaboration with GE Vernova to integrate AirJoule® technology, which could enhance product offerings and expand market potential.
  • Signed an agreement with Arizona State University to evaluate the AirJoule® system, potentially boosting credibility and visibility in atmospheric water harvesting research.
  • Successfully deployed the first AirJoule® system in Dubai, showcasing the technology to attract potential customers in a key international market.
  • Completed a $15 million private placement financing led by GE Vernova, strengthening financial position and supporting the acceleration of commercialization efforts.

Potential Negatives

  • Net income significantly decreased from $181.6 million in Q1 2024 to $14.9 million in Q1 2025, indicating a considerable drop in profitability.
  • General and administrative expenses surged to $2.8 million from $813,239, raising concerns about operational cost management.
  • Despite a private placement financing of $15 million, the decline in cash and cash equivalents from $28 million to $23 million suggests potential liquidity challenges.

FAQ

What are the recent highlights from AirJoule Technologies' first quarter 2025?

AirJoule Technologies announced partnerships with GE Vernova and Arizona State University, expanded its manufacturing facility, and deployed its first AirJoule system in Dubai.

How is AirJoule Technologies utilizing waste heat?

The company is collaborating with GE Vernova to integrate AirJoule technology to convert low-grade waste heat into pure distilled water.

What is the purpose of the agreement with Arizona State University?

ASU will evaluate an AirJoule A250 system's performance for atmospheric water harvesting in real-world conditions, focusing on arid climates.

What is AirJoule Technologies' financial position as of March 31, 2025?

The company reported a cash position of $23 million and completed a $15 million private placement financing to support commercialization efforts.

When will AirJoule Technologies host a conference call for Q1 2025 results?

The Q1 2025 results conference call is scheduled for 8:30 AM ET on May 13, 2025, accessible via the investor relations website.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$AIRJ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 16 institutional investors add shares of $AIRJ stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



RONAN, Mont., May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirJoule Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AIRJ) (“AirJoule Technologies” or the “Company”), the developer of the transformational AirJoule

®

system for separating pure water from air, today announced its first quarter 2025 results.





First Quarter 2025 & Recent Highlights





Key Milestones





  • GE Vernova Collaboration on Waste Heat:

    Commenced a strategic project with GE Vernova focused on the integration of AirJoule

    ®

    technology into GE Vernova products with an emphasis on the utilization of low-grade waste heat to produce water. The project will examine AirJoule

    ®

    ’s capability to convert low-grade waste heat into pure distilled water with GE Vernova’s technology and product offerings and establish performance across a range of environmental conditions.



  • Arizona State University Agreement:

    Signed an agreement with Arizona State University (“ASU”), a global leader in the field of atmospheric water harvesting research, to sell one AirJoule

    ®

    A250™ system to be used for research and evaluation purposes, with expected delivery in September 2025. ASU operates atmospheric water harvesting test sites in the Phoenix area and will independently evaluate AirJoule

    ®

    ’s performance across a range of real-world conditions, including arid climates and variable humidity levels.



  • Dubai Deployment:

    Deployed the first AirJoule

    ®

    system in Dubai to showcase AirJoule

    ®

    principles and capabilities for potential public and private sector customers. The AirJoule

    ®

    system is operating in an outdoor garden located at one of Dubai government’s premier technology research facilities.



  • Facility Expansion:

    Expanded the manufacturing facility in Newark, DE to 35,000 square feet, which now includes manufacturing and assembly space, along with three environmental test chambers and a full coating line to produce sorbent-coated contactors.




Balance Sheet and Liquidity





  • Private Placement Financing:

    Completed a $15 million private placement financing (the “PIPE”) led by GE Vernova, which also included new and existing investors. GE Vernova’s participation in the PIPE followed its initial investment in AirJoule Technologies of $5 million made in March 2024 in connection with the formation of a 50/50 joint venture with AirJoule Technologies. Net proceeds from the PIPE are being used to accelerate the commercialization of the AirJoule

    ®

    A1000™ systems to meet strong customer interest.



  • Strong Cash Position:

    Ended the quarter with $23 million of cash and cash equivalents with sufficient capitalization to support the Company’s operations through expected commercial sales in 2026.





Executive Commentary




“AirJoule

®

is gaining meaningful traction as industries look for innovative ways to secure sustainable water,” said Matt Jore, Chief Executive Officer of AirJoule Technologies. “In the first quarter, we accelerated key initiatives with stakeholders like GE Vernova and Arizona State University, broadened our international presence, and expanded our manufacturing capabilities to support scaled production. With a strong balance sheet and a fully funded path to commercialization, we are well-positioned to meet rising demand for reliable, energy-efficient water solutions, and we are laser-focused on delivering our first preproduction systems for customer demonstrations in 2025.”




Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q



AirJoule Technologies’ condensed consolidated financial statements and related footnotes are available in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2025, which is expected to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on May 13, 2025.




Earnings Call Webcast



AirJoule Technologies will host a conference call to discuss first quarter 2025 results at 8:30 AM ET on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. To access the live audio webcast of the conference call, please visit the AirJoule Technologies investor relations website at


https://airjouletech.com/investors


. To participate by phone, dial 877-407-6184 (domestic) or +1-201-389-0877 (international).



An archived webcast will be available following the call.




About AirJoule Technologies Corporation



AirJoule Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AIRJ) is the developer of AirJoule


®


, a water harvesting technology that provides efficient and sustainable air dehumidification and pure water from air. Designed to reduce energy consumption and generate material cost efficiencies, AirJoule


®




is being commercialized through a joint venture with GE Vernova and in partnership with Carrier Global Corporation. For more information, visit


https://airjouletech.com


.




Forward-Looking Statements



The information in this press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding AirJoule Technologies and its future financial and operational performance, as well as its strategy, future operations, estimated financial position, estimated revenues, and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward looking statements. When used in this press release, including any oral statements made in connection therewith, the words “could,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, AirJoule Technologies expressly disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements herein, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.



AirJoule Technologies cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond AirJoule Technologies’ control. These risks include, but are not limited to, our status as an early stage Company with limited operating history, which may make it difficult to evaluate the prospects for our future viability; our initial dependence on revenue generated from a single product; significant barriers we face to deploy our technology; the dependence of our commercialization strategy on our relationships with BASF, Carrier, GE Vernova, and other third parties history of losses, and the other risks and uncertainties described in our SEC filings including the “Risk Factors” section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release occur, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. AirJoule Technologies’ SEC Filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at

www.sec.gov

, and readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made in such filings.






AIRJOULE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









March 31,


December 31,



2025


2024



(unaudited)




Assets





Current assets





Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$
23,000,515


$
28,021,748

Due from related party

501,844



2,820,129

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

946,779



613,754

Total current assets

24,449,138



31,455,631

Operating lease right-of-use asset

139,162



147,001

Property and equipment, net

14,785



16,373

Investment in AirJoule, LLC

340,948,355



338,178,633

Other assets

54,482



54,482

Total assets
$
365,605,922


$
369,852,120


Liabilities and stockholders’ equity





Current liabilities





Accounts payable
$
326,510


$
79,202

Other accrued expenses

1,298,453



1,720,318

Operating lease liability, current

32,124



30,227

True Up Shares liability






2,189,000

Total current liabilities

1,657,087



4,018,747

Earnout Shares liability

11,692,000



24,524,000

Subject Vesting Shares liability

2,345,000



7,819,000

Operating lease liability, non-current

115,734



124,002

Deferred tax liability

79,613,389



81,256,047

Total liabilities

95,423,210



117,741,796

Commitments and contingencies (Note 12)





Stockholders’ equity





Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 25,000,000 authorized shares and 0 shares issued


and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024
$




$



Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value; 600,000,000 authorized shares and


56,352,120 and 55,928,661 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025


and December 31, 2024, respectively

5,636



5,593

Additional paid-in capital

56,770,957



53,577,270

Retained earnings

213,406,119



198,527,461

Total stockholders’ equity

270,182,712



252,110,324


Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
365,605,922


$
369,852,120






































































































































































































































































































































AIRJOULE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)






Three Months Ended




March 31,



2025


2024

Cost and expenses:





General and administrative
$
2,786,484


$
813,239

Research and development

387,919



846,157

Sales and marketing

14,209



37,725

Transaction costs incurred in connection with business combination






54,693,103

Depreciation and amortization

1,588



1,085

Loss from operations

(3,190,200
)


(56,391,309
)

Other income (expense):





Interest income

243,024



26,146

Gain on contribution to AirJoule, LLC






333,500,000

Equity loss from investment in AirJoule, LLC

(2,230,278
)


(26,382
)

Change in fair value of Earnout Shares liability

12,832,000



(7,672,000
)

Change in fair value of True Up Shares liability

106,106



269,000

Change in fair value of Subject Vesting Shares liability

5,474,000



(2,425,000
)

Other income

1,348






Total other income, net

16,426,200



323,671,764

Income before income taxes

13,236,000



267,280,455

Income tax benefit (expense)

1,642,658



(85,725,163
)


Net income
$
14,878,658


$
181,555,292







Weighted average Class A common stock outstanding, basic

56,047,662



37,155,326

Basic net income per share, Class A common stock
$
0.27


$
4.33







Weighted average Class A common stock outstanding, diluted

57,111,807



38,631,753

Diluted net income, per share, Class A common stock
$
0.26


$
4.18







Weighted average Class B common stock outstanding, basic and diluted






4,759,642

Basic net income per share, Class B common stock
$




$
4.33

Diluted net income per share, Class B common stock
$




$
4.18


































































































































































































































































































































































































































































AIRJOULE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION




CONDESNED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)






Three Months Ended March 31,



2025


2024


Cash flows from operating activities





Net income
$
14,878,658


$
181,555,292

Adjustment to reconcile net income to cash provided by (used in) operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization

1,588



1,085

Deferred tax expense (benefit)

(1,642,658
)


85,725,163

Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets

7,839



52,068

Change in fair value of Earnout Shares liability

(12,832,000
)


7,672,000

Change in fair value of True Up Shares liability

(106,106
)


(269,000
)

Change in fair value of Subject Vesting Shares liability

(5,474,000
)


2,425,000

Gain on contribution to AirJoule, LLC






(333,500,000
)

Equity loss from investment in AirJoule, LLC

2,230,278



26,382

Non-cash transaction costs in connection with business combination






53,721,000

Share-based compensation

984,393






Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Due from related party

2,402,969






Prepaid expenses and other current assets

145,461



15,010

Operating lease liabilities

(6,371
)


(51,346
)

Accounts payable

247,308



(2,675,093
)

Accrued expenses, accrued transaction costs and other liabilities

(765,113
)


(1,122,998
)


Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

72,246



(6,425,437
)


Cash flows from investing activities





Deferred offering costs paid

(135,239
)





Investment in AirJoule, LLC

(5,000,000
)


(10,000,000
)


Net cash used in investing activities

(5,135,239
)


(10,000,000
)


Cash flows from financing activities





Proceeds from the exercise of warrants






45,760

Proceeds from the exercise of options

41,760



56,250

Proceeds from the issuance of common stock






43,365,000


Net cash provided by financing activities

41,760



43,467,010

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(5,021,233
)


27,041,573

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

28,021,748



375,796


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of the period
$
23,000,515


$
27,417,369


Supplemental non-cash investing and financing activities:





Issuance of True Up Shares
$
2,082,894


$



Deferred offering costs included in accrued expenses and other current liabilities
$
343,247


$



Initial recognition of True Up Shares liability
$




$
555,000

Initial recognition of Subject Vesting Shares liability
$




$
11,792,000

Initial recognition of ROU asset and operating lease liability
$




$
172,649

Liabilities combined in recapitalization, net
$




$
8,680,477

Contribution to AirJoule, LLC of license to technology
$




$
333,500,000


Supplemental cash flow information:





Taxes paid
$




$














Contacts





Investor Relations & Media:



Tom Divine – Vice President, Investor Relations and Finance


investors@airjouletech.com






This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

AIRJ

