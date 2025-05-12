AirJoule Technologies Reports Strong Q1 2025 Results with Strategic Collaborations and Facility Expansion

AirJoule Technologies announced its Q1 2025 results, highlighting collaborations, a facility expansion, and strong financial position.

AirJoule Technologies Corporation reported its first quarter 2025 results, highlighting significant progress in water harvesting technology. The company initiated a collaboration with GE Vernova to integrate their AirJoule system with a focus on utilizing waste heat to produce water. Additionally, AirJoule signed an agreement with Arizona State University for research on its technology and deployed its first system in Dubai for demonstration purposes. The company expanded its manufacturing facility in Newark, DE, and completed a $15 million private placement financing to accelerate commercialization efforts. With a strong cash position of $23 million, AirJoule is poised to meet increasing demand for sustainable water solutions while preparing for customer demonstrations in 2025.

Potential Positives

Commenced a strategic collaboration with GE Vernova to integrate AirJoule® technology, which could enhance product offerings and expand market potential.

Signed an agreement with Arizona State University to evaluate the AirJoule® system, potentially boosting credibility and visibility in atmospheric water harvesting research.

Successfully deployed the first AirJoule® system in Dubai, showcasing the technology to attract potential customers in a key international market.

Completed a $15 million private placement financing led by GE Vernova, strengthening financial position and supporting the acceleration of commercialization efforts.

Potential Negatives

Net income significantly decreased from $181.6 million in Q1 2024 to $14.9 million in Q1 2025, indicating a considerable drop in profitability.

General and administrative expenses surged to $2.8 million from $813,239, raising concerns about operational cost management.

Despite a private placement financing of $15 million, the decline in cash and cash equivalents from $28 million to $23 million suggests potential liquidity challenges.

FAQ

What are the recent highlights from AirJoule Technologies' first quarter 2025?

AirJoule Technologies announced partnerships with GE Vernova and Arizona State University, expanded its manufacturing facility, and deployed its first AirJoule system in Dubai.

How is AirJoule Technologies utilizing waste heat?

The company is collaborating with GE Vernova to integrate AirJoule technology to convert low-grade waste heat into pure distilled water.

What is the purpose of the agreement with Arizona State University?

ASU will evaluate an AirJoule A250 system's performance for atmospheric water harvesting in real-world conditions, focusing on arid climates.

What is AirJoule Technologies' financial position as of March 31, 2025?

The company reported a cash position of $23 million and completed a $15 million private placement financing to support commercialization efforts.

When will AirJoule Technologies host a conference call for Q1 2025 results?

The Q1 2025 results conference call is scheduled for 8:30 AM ET on May 13, 2025, accessible via the investor relations website.

Full Release



RONAN, Mont., May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirJoule Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AIRJ) (“AirJoule Technologies” or the “Company”), the developer of the transformational AirJoule



®



system for separating pure water from air, today announced its first quarter 2025 results.









First Quarter 2025 & Recent Highlights











Key Milestones











GE Vernova Collaboration on Waste Heat:



Commenced a strategic project with GE Vernova focused on the integration of AirJoule



®



technology into GE Vernova products with an emphasis on the utilization of low-grade waste heat to produce water. The project will examine AirJoule



®



’s capability to convert low-grade waste heat into pure distilled water with GE Vernova’s technology and product offerings and establish performance across a range of environmental conditions.



Commenced a strategic project with GE Vernova focused on the integration of AirJoule technology into GE Vernova products with an emphasis on the utilization of low-grade waste heat to produce water. The project will examine AirJoule ’s capability to convert low-grade waste heat into pure distilled water with GE Vernova’s technology and product offerings and establish performance across a range of environmental conditions.





Arizona State University Agreement:



Signed an agreement with Arizona State University (“ASU”), a global leader in the field of atmospheric water harvesting research, to sell one AirJoule



®



A250™ system to be used for research and evaluation purposes, with expected delivery in September 2025. ASU operates atmospheric water harvesting test sites in the Phoenix area and will independently evaluate AirJoule



®



’s performance across a range of real-world conditions, including arid climates and variable humidity levels.



Signed an agreement with Arizona State University (“ASU”), a global leader in the field of atmospheric water harvesting research, to sell one AirJoule A250™ system to be used for research and evaluation purposes, with expected delivery in September 2025. ASU operates atmospheric water harvesting test sites in the Phoenix area and will independently evaluate AirJoule ’s performance across a range of real-world conditions, including arid climates and variable humidity levels.





Dubai Deployment:



Deployed the first AirJoule



®



system in Dubai to showcase AirJoule



®



principles and capabilities for potential public and private sector customers. The AirJoule



®



system is operating in an outdoor garden located at one of Dubai government’s premier technology research facilities.



Deployed the first AirJoule system in Dubai to showcase AirJoule principles and capabilities for potential public and private sector customers. The AirJoule system is operating in an outdoor garden located at one of Dubai government’s premier technology research facilities.





Facility Expansion:



Expanded the manufacturing facility in Newark, DE to 35,000 square feet, which now includes manufacturing and assembly space, along with three environmental test chambers and a full coating line to produce sorbent-coated contactors.









Balance Sheet and Liquidity











Private Placement Financing:



Completed a $15 million private placement financing (the “PIPE”) led by GE Vernova, which also included new and existing investors. GE Vernova’s participation in the PIPE followed its initial investment in AirJoule Technologies of $5 million made in March 2024 in connection with the formation of a 50/50 joint venture with AirJoule Technologies. Net proceeds from the PIPE are being used to accelerate the commercialization of the AirJoule



®



A1000™ systems to meet strong customer interest.



Completed a $15 million private placement financing (the “PIPE”) led by GE Vernova, which also included new and existing investors. GE Vernova’s participation in the PIPE followed its initial investment in AirJoule Technologies of $5 million made in March 2024 in connection with the formation of a 50/50 joint venture with AirJoule Technologies. Net proceeds from the PIPE are being used to accelerate the commercialization of the AirJoule A1000™ systems to meet strong customer interest.





Strong Cash Position:



Ended the quarter with $23 million of cash and cash equivalents with sufficient capitalization to support the Company’s operations through expected commercial sales in 2026.











Executive Commentary









“AirJoule



®



is gaining meaningful traction as industries look for innovative ways to secure sustainable water,” said Matt Jore, Chief Executive Officer of AirJoule Technologies. “In the first quarter, we accelerated key initiatives with stakeholders like GE Vernova and Arizona State University, broadened our international presence, and expanded our manufacturing capabilities to support scaled production. With a strong balance sheet and a fully funded path to commercialization, we are well-positioned to meet rising demand for reliable, energy-efficient water solutions, and we are laser-focused on delivering our first preproduction systems for customer demonstrations in 2025.”







Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q







AirJoule Technologies’ condensed consolidated financial statements and related footnotes are available in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2025, which is expected to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on May 13, 2025.







Earnings Call Webcast







AirJoule Technologies will host a conference call to discuss first quarter 2025 results at 8:30 AM ET on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. To access the live audio webcast of the conference call, please visit the AirJoule Technologies investor relations website at





https://airjouletech.com/investors





. To participate by phone, dial 877-407-6184 (domestic) or +1-201-389-0877 (international).





An archived webcast will be available following the call.







About AirJoule Technologies Corporation







AirJoule Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AIRJ) is the developer of AirJoule





®





, a water harvesting technology that provides efficient and sustainable air dehumidification and pure water from air. Designed to reduce energy consumption and generate material cost efficiencies, AirJoule





®









is being commercialized through a joint venture with GE Vernova and in partnership with Carrier Global Corporation. For more information, visit





https://airjouletech.com





.







Forward-Looking Statements







The information in this press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding AirJoule Technologies and its future financial and operational performance, as well as its strategy, future operations, estimated financial position, estimated revenues, and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward looking statements. When used in this press release, including any oral statements made in connection therewith, the words “could,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, AirJoule Technologies expressly disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements herein, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.





AirJoule Technologies cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond AirJoule Technologies’ control. These risks include, but are not limited to, our status as an early stage Company with limited operating history, which may make it difficult to evaluate the prospects for our future viability; our initial dependence on revenue generated from a single product; significant barriers we face to deploy our technology; the dependence of our commercialization strategy on our relationships with BASF, Carrier, GE Vernova, and other third parties history of losses, and the other risks and uncertainties described in our SEC filings including the “Risk Factors” section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release occur, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. AirJoule Technologies’ SEC Filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at



www.sec.gov



, and readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made in such filings.







































AIRJOULE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS













































March 31,













December 31,

















2025













2024

















(unaudited)

























Assets































Current assets





























Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





$





23,000,515













$





28,021,748













Due from related party









501,844

















2,820,129













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









946,779

















613,754













Total current assets









24,449,138

















31,455,631













Operating lease right-of-use asset









139,162

















147,001













Property and equipment, net









14,785

















16,373













Investment in AirJoule, LLC









340,948,355

















338,178,633













Other assets









54,482

















54,482













Total assets





$





365,605,922













$





369,852,120















Liabilities and stockholders’ equity































Current liabilities





























Accounts payable





$





326,510













$





79,202













Other accrued expenses









1,298,453

















1,720,318













Operating lease liability, current









32,124

















30,227













True Up Shares liability









—

















2,189,000













Total current liabilities









1,657,087

















4,018,747













Earnout Shares liability









11,692,000

















24,524,000













Subject Vesting Shares liability









2,345,000

















7,819,000













Operating lease liability, non-current









115,734

















124,002













Deferred tax liability









79,613,389

















81,256,047













Total liabilities









95,423,210

















117,741,796













Commitments and contingencies (Note 12)





























Stockholders’ equity





























Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 25,000,000 authorized shares and 0 shares issued





and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024





$





—













$





—













Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value; 600,000,000 authorized shares and





56,352,120 and 55,928,661 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025





and December 31, 2024, respectively









5,636

















5,593













Additional paid-in capital









56,770,957

















53,577,270













Retained earnings









213,406,119

















198,527,461













Total stockholders’ equity









270,182,712

















252,110,324















Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity







$





365,605,922













$





369,852,120



































































AIRJOULE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

































Three Months Ended









March 31,

















2025













2024











Cost and expenses:





























General and administrative





$





2,786,484













$





813,239













Research and development









387,919

















846,157













Sales and marketing









14,209

















37,725













Transaction costs incurred in connection with business combination









—

















54,693,103













Depreciation and amortization









1,588

















1,085













Loss from operations









(3,190,200





)













(56,391,309





)









Other income (expense):





























Interest income









243,024

















26,146













Gain on contribution to AirJoule, LLC









—

















333,500,000













Equity loss from investment in AirJoule, LLC









(2,230,278





)













(26,382





)









Change in fair value of Earnout Shares liability









12,832,000

















(7,672,000





)









Change in fair value of True Up Shares liability









106,106

















269,000













Change in fair value of Subject Vesting Shares liability









5,474,000

















(2,425,000





)









Other income









1,348

















—













Total other income, net









16,426,200

















323,671,764













Income before income taxes









13,236,000

















267,280,455













Income tax benefit (expense)









1,642,658

















(85,725,163





)











Net income







$





14,878,658













$





181,555,292









































Weighted average Class A common stock outstanding, basic









56,047,662

















37,155,326













Basic net income per share, Class A common stock





$





0.27













$





4.33









































Weighted average Class A common stock outstanding, diluted









57,111,807

















38,631,753













Diluted net income, per share, Class A common stock





$





0.26













$





4.18









































Weighted average Class B common stock outstanding, basic and diluted









—

















4,759,642













Basic net income per share, Class B common stock





$





—













$





4.33













Diluted net income per share, Class B common stock





$





—













$





4.18































































AIRJOULE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION









CONDESNED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

































Three Months Ended March 31,

















2025













2024













Cash flows from operating activities































Net income





$





14,878,658













$





181,555,292













Adjustment to reconcile net income to cash provided by (used in) operating activities:





























Depreciation and amortization









1,588

















1,085













Deferred tax expense (benefit)









(1,642,658





)













85,725,163













Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets









7,839

















52,068













Change in fair value of Earnout Shares liability









(12,832,000





)













7,672,000













Change in fair value of True Up Shares liability









(106,106





)













(269,000





)









Change in fair value of Subject Vesting Shares liability









(5,474,000





)













2,425,000













Gain on contribution to AirJoule, LLC









—

















(333,500,000





)









Equity loss from investment in AirJoule, LLC









2,230,278

















26,382













Non-cash transaction costs in connection with business combination









—

















53,721,000













Share-based compensation









984,393

















—













Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





























Due from related party









2,402,969

















—













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









145,461

















15,010













Operating lease liabilities









(6,371





)













(51,346





)









Accounts payable









247,308

















(2,675,093





)









Accrued expenses, accrued transaction costs and other liabilities









(765,113





)













(1,122,998





)











Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities











72,246

















(6,425,437





)











Cash flows from investing activities































Deferred offering costs paid









(135,239





)













—













Investment in AirJoule, LLC









(5,000,000





)













(10,000,000





)











Net cash used in investing activities











(5,135,239





)













(10,000,000





)











Cash flows from financing activities































Proceeds from the exercise of warrants









—

















45,760













Proceeds from the exercise of options









41,760

















56,250













Proceeds from the issuance of common stock









—

















43,365,000















Net cash provided by financing activities











41,760

















43,467,010













Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









(5,021,233





)













27,041,573













Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period









28,021,748

















375,796















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of the period







$





23,000,515













$





27,417,369















Supplemental non-cash investing and financing activities:































Issuance of True Up Shares





$





2,082,894













$





—













Deferred offering costs included in accrued expenses and other current liabilities





$





343,247













$





—













Initial recognition of True Up Shares liability





$





—













$





555,000













Initial recognition of Subject Vesting Shares liability





$





—













$





11,792,000













Initial recognition of ROU asset and operating lease liability





$





—













$





172,649













Liabilities combined in recapitalization, net





$





—













$





8,680,477













Contribution to AirJoule, LLC of license to technology





$





—













$





333,500,000















Supplemental cash flow information:































Taxes paid





$





—













$





—





















































Contacts











Investor Relations & Media:







Tom Divine – Vice President, Investor Relations and Finance





investors@airjouletech.com



