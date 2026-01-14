Markets
AIRJ

AirJoule Technologies Prices Public Offering Of 6.15 Mln Shares

January 14, 2026 — 07:53 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - AirJoule Technologies Corp. (AIRJ), an energy and water harvesting technology company, Wednesday announced the pricing of public offering of 6,153,847 Class A shares at $3.25 per share. The shares have a par value of $0.0001 per share.

The company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund growth capital, working capital and for general corporate purposes.

Additionally, AirJoule has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 923,077 shares of Class A common stock at the public offering price.

In pre-market activity, AIRJ shares were trading at $3.37, down 15.11% on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AIRJ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.