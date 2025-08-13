AirJoule Technologies Corporation Q2 Profit Drops

(RTTNews) - AirJoule Technologies Corporation (AIRJ) released earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $2.51 million, or $0.04 per share. This compares with $13.43 million, or $0.24 per share, last year.

AirJoule Technologies Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.51 Mln. vs. $13.43 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.04 vs. $0.24 last year.

