Is AirJoule Technologies Corporation (AIRJ) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is AirJoule Technologies Corporation (AIRJ) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

AirJoule Technologies Corporation is one of 233 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. AirJoule Technologies Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AIRJ's full-year earnings has moved 54.5% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, AIRJ has returned 10.9% so far this year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have lost an average of 10.6%. As we can see, AirJoule Technologies Corporation is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is HireQuest, Inc. (HQI). The stock is up 14.7% year-to-date.

In HireQuest, Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 14% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, AirJoule Technologies Corporation is a member of the Technology Services industry, which includes 111 individual companies and currently sits at #179 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 2.2% so far this year, so AIRJ is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, HireQuest, Inc. falls under the Staffing Firms industry. Currently, this industry has 13 stocks and is ranked #169. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +6.5%.

AirJoule Technologies Corporation and HireQuest, Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

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AirJoule Technologies Corporation (AIRJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.