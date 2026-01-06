Is AirJoule Technologies Corporation (AIRJ) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is AirJoule Technologies Corporation (AIRJ) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

AirJoule Technologies Corporation is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 238 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. AirJoule Technologies Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AIRJ's full-year earnings has moved 25% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, AIRJ has gained about 4.8% so far this year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have lost an average of 8.3%. As we can see, AirJoule Technologies Corporation is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Business Services sector, Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 10.2%.

For Arbe Robotics Ltd., the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 15.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, AirJoule Technologies Corporation is a member of the Technology Services industry, which includes 110 individual companies and currently sits at #161 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 19.9% so far this year, meaning that AIRJ is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns. Arbe Robotics Ltd. is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on AirJoule Technologies Corporation and Arbe Robotics Ltd. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

