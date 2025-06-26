AirJoule Technologies Appoints Denise Sterling and Thomas Murphy to Board of Directors

AirJoule Technologies appointed Denise Sterling and Thomas Murphy to its Board following the departures of Paul Dabbar and Kyle Derham.

AirJoule Technologies Corporation has announced the appointment of Denise Sterling and Thomas Murphy to its Board of Directors, filling vacancies left by the departure of Paul Dabbar, who was appointed Deputy Secretary of Commerce, and Kyle Derham, who resigned for other opportunities. Expressing gratitude for the contributions of both former board members, AirJoule's Executive Chairman Pat Eilers highlighted their roles in shaping the company’s strategy. Denise Sterling brings extensive experience as a former CFO of Core Scientific and various finance roles at Visa, while Thomas Murphy has a background in audit and advisory at Crowe LLP. The CEO, Matt Jore, expressed excitement about their appointments, emphasizing the value of their expertise in scaling the company's innovative AirJoule® system, which creates distilled water from air.

The appointment of Denise Sterling and Thomas Murphy to the Board of Directors brings significant experience in finance and operations, which will aid in the commercialization of the AirJoule® system.

The press release highlights the company's strategic direction and momentum towards the commercial deployment of its water harvesting technology, supported by the notable achievements of departing board members.

The involvement of Denise Sterling, with her extensive background in data center finance, indicates potential synergies with the technological advancements of the AirJoule system and its operational efficiencies.

Departure of board members Paul Dabbar and Kyle Derham may indicate instability in leadership, potentially affecting investor confidence.

The need to fill vacancies on the Board of Directors suggests challenges in maintaining a stable governance structure.

Paul Dabbar's departure due to appointment in a federal position could signify AirJoule Technologies' reliance on board members with connections outside the company, raising concerns about long-term internal leadership development.

Who were the new appointees to the AirJoule Technologies Board?

Denise Sterling and Thomas Murphy were appointed to the Board of Directors of AirJoule Technologies.

Why did Paul Dabbar leave the AirJoule Technologies Board?

Paul Dabbar left due to his confirmation as Deputy Secretary of Commerce, requiring him to relinquish private sector positions.

What is the AirJoule® system developed by AirJoule Technologies?

The AirJoule® system is a technology that separates pure distilled water from air, aiming to reduce energy consumption.

What qualifications do the new board members have?

Denise Sterling has extensive finance experience, while Thomas Murphy brings expertise in audit and advisory practices.

What partnerships are involved in the commercialization of AirJoule®?

The AirJoule® system is being commercialized through a joint venture with GE Vernova and Carrier Global Corporation.

$AIRJ Insider Trading Activity

$AIRJ insiders have traded $AIRJ stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AIRJ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHEN S. PANG (Chief Financial Officer) sold 7,635 shares for an estimated $32,298

MATTHEW B JORE (Chief Executive Officer) sold 3,865 shares for an estimated $16,350

PATRICK C EILERS (Executive Chairman) sold 1,931 shares for an estimated $8,168

JEFF GUTKE (Chief Administrative Officer) sold 1,605 shares for an estimated $6,789

$AIRJ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 16 institutional investors add shares of $AIRJ stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

RONAN, Mont., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirJoule Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AIRJ) (“AirJoule Technologies” or the “Company”), the developer of the transformational AirJoule



®



system for separating pure water from air, today announced that it has appointed Denise Sterling and Thomas Murphy to its Board of Directors to fill vacancies created by Paul Dabbar and Kyle Derham’s departures. Mr. Dabbar was confirmed by the U.S. Senate as Deputy Secretary of Commerce on June 25, 2025, and, as a result, under federal ethics rules governing such high-level appointments, was required to relinquish all private sector positions and holdings, including his seat on the AirJoule Technologies Board. Additionally, Mr. Derham resigned to pursue other business opportunities with the Rice Investment Group.





“On behalf of the entire Board and management team, I want to express our gratitude and thank Paul and Kyle for their outstanding service to our Company,” said Pat Eilers, Executive Chairman of AirJoule Technologies. “They have helped shape our strategy and build momentum as we work to commercialize our transformational AirJoule



®



system, and we wish them well. We are incredibly proud of Paul’s appointment to the Department of Commerce and know his leadership will make a significant positive impact on the United States of America.”





Denise Sterling most recently served as Chief Financial Officer of Core Scientific, Inc., a leading data center developer and operator, from 2022 to 2025. Prior to joining Core Scientific in 2021, she held the position of Senior Vice President of FP&A and Finance at Oportun, a financial services company focused on consumer credit, from 2018 to 2021. Ms. Sterling previously served in various tax and finance roles for Visa from 1995 to 2018, including as Senior Vice President of the Global Risk Management team from 2016 to 2018. Ms. Sterling holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from San Francisco State University and a master’s degree in tax from Golden Gate University. She is a Certified Public Accountant.





Thomas Murphy previously held leadership roles as a Partner in the Audit and Advisory practices at Crowe LLP until his retirement in 2020. During his time at Crowe LLP, Mr. Murphy served as the Partner in Charge of the SEC Commercial Audit Practice, as well as Lead Partner for several prominent private equity clients. He also played a key role in launching the Advisory group’s data analytics practice. Prior to joining Crowe in 1993, he served as a Senior Manager at EY. Mr. Murphy holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Notre Dame and is a Certified Public Accountant.





“We’re thrilled to welcome both Denise and Thomas to the AirJoule Technologies Board given their stellar reputations and professional expertise,” said Matt Jore, CEO of AirJoule Technologies. “Their collective expertise, which includes data center finance and operations, as well as rigorous financial oversight, will be invaluable as we scale our technology and prepare for commercial deployment. I echo Pat’s appreciation for Paul and Kyle and their significant contributions to AIRJ.”







About AirJoule Technologies Corporation







AirJoule Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AIRJ) is a water harvesting technology company and the developer of the AirJoule



®



system that produces pure distilled water from air. Designed to reduce energy consumption and generate material cost efficiencies, AirJoule





®









is being commercialized through a joint venture with GE Vernova and in partnership with Carrier Global Corporation. For more information, visit



https://airjouletech.com



.









Contact











Investor Relations & Media:







Tom Divine – Vice President, Investor Relations and Finance







investors@airjouletech.com





