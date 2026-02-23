AirJoule Has Big Partners—So What’s Still Holding the Stock Back?

AirJoule Technologies (NASDAQ: AIRJ) is a risky play, as it is a pre-revenue company yet to start sales, which are expected to begin in 2026. The questions are whether the company matters, if its product has utility, and if its stock is a Buy. Based on the technology, applications, partnerships, analyst sentiment trends, and the charts, it is indeed a Buy, if only for speculative purposes.

What is AirJoule? It is a technology company focused on efficient cooling and water harvesting techniques. Its technology focuses on materials, using chemical processes rather than pressurized refrigerants to do the job.

Among the takeaways is that AIRJ technology is more efficient and less expensive than traditional cooling and water-harvesting techniques, making it applicable across a range of use cases.

The driving forces in 2026 include AI and data centers, which not only require advanced, efficient cooling systems but also large amounts of water for those systems.

The company's partnerships are significant, putting it on track to meet commercialization goals.

AirJoule has a 50/50 joint venture with GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV) to advance manufacturing capabilities, is working with Carrier Global to incorporate the tech into next-gen HVAC systems, is working with BASF on framework systems for the absorption technology, and is a member of the Net Zero Innovation Hub for Data Centers. (The Net Zero Innovation Hub is a collaborative effort to advance data center technology and efforts for net-zero data center operations.)

Catalysts for AirJoule in 2026 include validating its product and securing its inclusion in future data center solutions. As it stands, the company already works with Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) on cooling/water generation capabilities for their properties.

Bullish Analyst Coverage Points to 100% Upside

MarketBeat tracks five analysts covering AirJoule Technologies. This is not a large number, but sufficient to get an idea of which way the market wind is blowing. As four of the five ratings are pegged at Buy, the single sell rating is questionable, issued by Weiss Ratings. Weiss Ratings is a reputable agency; however, it is better known for rating banks, insurance agencies, and cryptocurrencies.

The consensus price target puts this stock up by nearly 200%, with recent revisions hovering around 100% to 150% in upside. Some kind of validating news would go a long way in this market, potentially attracting more coverage, upgrades, and price target increases.

Institutional and insider buying are also significant for AirJoule, underpinning the stock price action and outlook for higher share prices. Insiders, who have the best view of operations and potential for success, own more than 40% of the stock and bought robustly in Q4 2025 and early Q1 2026.

And the institutions, which own virtually all remaining shares, have been buying on balance since the IPO. Institutional buying has ramped higher throughout, hitting record levels in early Q1 2026.

AirJoule Price Action Reflects Robust Support

AirJoule’s price action is interesting: it has shown downward pressure since the IPO, but not quite as much as might be expected. While downward pressure is evident, the decline is relatively gradual, with trading volume rising in tandem. This suggests that buying activity, as indicated by analysts, insiders, and institutions, increased as prices retreated, and that a hard floor is now in place. In this scenario, AIRJ stock may move sideways at current levels until the potent catalyst emerges, but lower lows are not expected. The critical support target is near the record low $2.61.

Short interest is another interesting factor. The short interest increased sharply in February but remains low, below 5%, indicating only mildly bearish sentiment from that quarter and affirming AirJoule's outlook.

Among the risks is execution and technological delays, either of which could be reflected in the stock price. So long as the shorts don’t start piling in (signalling a change in the outlook), any pullbacks can be viewed as possible entry points. Technical hurdles include $4.06, $5.70, and $8.50, any of which might produce volatility or put a lid on the market. The next visible catalyst is the fiscal Q4 2025 earnings report, scheduled for release in late March.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.