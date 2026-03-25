AirJoule Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

AirJoule Technologies Corporation AIRJ is slated to report its fourth-quarter 2025 results on March 30, after the closing bell.

The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four reported quarters and missed once, delivering an average earnings surprise of 3.1%.

AirJoule Technologies Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

AirJoule Technologies Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | AirJoule Technologies Corporation Quote

Q4 Expectations for AIRJ

The top line of AirJoule Technologies in the to-be-reported quarter is likely to have benefited from growing global demand for AI-powered infrastructure of water and energy required for data centers. Critical requirements, such as substantial high-purity water for manufacturing and precise humidity control for product quality and yield requirements for these infrastructures, are expected to have further boosted top-line volume.

AIRJ’s energy-efficient expertise in leveraging waste heat to produce water from air and utilizing advanced sorption materials for dehumidification is also anticipated to have helped it gain more market share.

Water Purchasing Agreements, which enable customers to purchase water on a volumetric basis, dollars per gallon, instead of purchasing the capital equipment, have been creating recurring revenues for the firm and are expected to have done the same in the to-be-reported quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at a loss of 9 cents per share, indicating an improvement of 60.9% from the year-ago loss of 23 cents per share. We expect increasing collective operating income to have benefited the bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter.

Recent Developments

The recently inaugurated manufacturing facility in Newark, DE, which is designed to support productization, assembly, quality assurance and performance validation, is likely to improve overall operational efficiency and boost the top line.

The recent addition of environmental test chambers to testing infrastructure, enabling AIRJ to validate system performance across a broader range of conditions and accelerate its product development cycles, is also expected to benefit product quality.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for AIRJ this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

AIRJ has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings.

FactSet FDS has an Earnings ESP of +1.67% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is scheduled to report its second-quarter fiscal 2026 results on March 31.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FDS’s second-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues is pegged at $605.02 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 6%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $4.37 per share, implying a 2.1% increase from the year-ago quarter’s actual. FactSet beat the consensus estimate in two of the last four reported quarters and missed twice, with the average earnings surprise being 0.4%.

WEX WEX has an Earnings ESP of +0.19% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is scheduled to declare its first-quarter 2026 results on April 29.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WEX’s first-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $661.09 million, indicating 3.9% year-over-year growth. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $3.92 per share, implying a year-over-year increase of 11.7%. WEX beat the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average earnings surprise of 4.6%.

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FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.