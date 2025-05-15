$AIRI Earnings Results: $AIRI Reports Quarterly Earnings

$AIRI ($AIRI) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported earnings of -$0.27 per share, missing estimates of -$0.04 by $0.23. The company also reported revenue of $12,140,000, missing estimates of $14,280,000 by $-2,140,000.
$AIRI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $AIRI stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 18,260 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $74,318
- EMPOWERED FUNDS, LLC added 17,117 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $69,666
- VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC removed 16,699 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $58,112
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 14,315 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $58,262
- TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC removed 13,377 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $54,444
- HERON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT removed 11,608 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $40,395
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC removed 10,564 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,995
