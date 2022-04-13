Airgain Stock Jumps 20% On Multi-Million Deal With A Water Utility Company

(RTTNews) - Shares of Airgain, Inc. (AIRG) jumped over 20% in extended trading session on Wednesday after the company announced that it has reached a multi-million Dollar deal with a US-based water utility company to supply its AirgainConnect AC-HPUE to improve the connectivity of its fleet.

AIRG closed Wednesday's trading at $7.00, up $0.07 or 1.01%, on the Nasdaq. The stock further gained $1.42 or 20.29%, on the Nasdaq.

The utility plans to equip its 3,000 plus vehicle fleet with the roof-mounted antenna-modem to enable optimum connectivity, even in the most remote and difficult environments. The multimillion dollar contract for the AirgainConnect devices will be deployed through the end of the year.

