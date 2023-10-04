Airgain (FRA:6LV) Price Target Increased by 10.31% to 7.63

The average one-year price target for Airgain (FRA:6LV) has been revised to 7.63 / share. This is an increase of 10.31% from the prior estimate of 6.92 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.64 to a high of 11.72 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 119.31% from the latest reported closing price of 3.48 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 83 funds or institutions reporting positions in Airgain. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 3.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6LV is 0.05%, a decrease of 58.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.15% to 6,804K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blair William holds 870K shares representing 8.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 872K shares, representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6LV by 7.99% over the last quarter.

AIGH Capital Management holds 723K shares representing 6.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 725K shares, representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6LV by 11.40% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 606K shares representing 5.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 570K shares, representing an increase of 5.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6LV by 2.11% over the last quarter.

Granahan Investment Management holds 594K shares representing 5.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 717K shares, representing a decrease of 20.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6LV by 15.72% over the last quarter.

FESRX - First Eagle Small Cap Opportunity Fund Class R6 holds 419K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 315K shares, representing an increase of 24.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6LV by 28.25% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

