Airgain (FRA:6LV) Price Target Decreased by 6.94% to 8.21

The average one-year price target for Airgain (FRA:6LV) has been revised to 8.21 / share. This is an decrease of 6.94% from the prior estimate of 8.83 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.44 to a high of 10.63 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 64.28% from the latest reported closing price of 5.00 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 80 funds or institutions reporting positions in Airgain. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 10.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6LV is 0.13%, a decrease of 19.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.83% to 6,905K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blair William holds 872K shares representing 8.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 838K shares, representing an increase of 3.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6LV by 21.13% over the last quarter.

AIGH Capital Management holds 725K shares representing 6.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Granahan Investment Management holds 717K shares representing 6.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 690K shares, representing an increase of 3.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6LV by 14.75% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 570K shares representing 5.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 562K shares, representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6LV by 85.23% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 413K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 411K shares, representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6LV by 19.54% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.