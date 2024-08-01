Airgain (AIRG), Waseela Unite to Boost Middle East Connectivity

Airgain Inc. AIRG has forged a strategic partnership with Waseela for expanding its footprint in the Middle East region. This collaboration aims to transform the region's telecommunication infrastructure by integrating Airgain’s advanced connectivity and technology solutions into Waseela's offerings.



Per this agreement, this communications service provider will incorporate Airgain’s cutting-edge Lighthouse smart repeaters into its radio coverage portfolio. These repeaters can extend 5G cell coverage by boosting uplink and downlink signal power, with a focus on sub-6GHz frequencies. Featuring a high-power outdoor design, the smart repeaters offer advanced capabilities such as TDD detection, gain control and echo cancelation. This enhancement is expected to enable mobile network operators to expand their 5G coverage efficiently and cost-effectively, thereby significantly improving the overall customer experience.



Furthermore, Airgain's AirgainConnect Fleet is set to transform vehicle connectivity with its integrated 5G modem, Wi-Fi 6 router and high-performance roof-mounted antenna.



The agreement will also include the deployment of Airgain’s Lantern Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) device, which features high-performance antennas and a 5G FR1 modem. This device promises to offer a flexible and cost-effective alternative to traditional infrastructure. With a 617-4200 MHz coverage range, the Lantern FWA device is a robust Gigabit outdoor solution with an IP67 rating.



Moreover, rugged asset-tracking devices and highly integrated IoT solutions will likely enhance both indoor and outdoor connectivity needs.



This partnership between Airgain and Waseela represents a pivotal step for the former to cater to the rapid technological advancements and growing demand for cutting-edge solutions in the region. By leveraging Waseela’s deep regional expertise and comprehensive coverage capabilities, Airgain is well-positioned to drive significant improvements in network connectivity and user experience across this key market.



Shares of Airgain have gained 53.3% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 50.2%.



Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Airgain currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry have been discussed below.



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy), supplies products to a prestigious set of customers, including Fortune 500 global companies in markets such as cloud titans, enterprises, financials and specialty cloud service providers. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Arista delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 15.02%. It has a long-term growth expectation of 16.07%.



Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. TDS, sporting a Zacks Rank of 1 at present, provides wireless products and services, cable and wireline broadband, TV and voice services to approximately 6 million customers in Chicago.



In the last reported quarter, TDS delivered an earnings surprise of 145.45%.



Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI provides services and solutions to government segments and public safety programs, along with large enterprises and wireless infrastructure services. Currently, Motorola holds a Zacks Rank #2.



It delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 7.54% and has a long-term growth expectation of 9.47%. In the last reported quarter, Motorola delivered an earnings surprise of 11.51%.

