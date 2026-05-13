Airgain (AIRG) Price Target Increased by 39.22% to 9.05

The average one-year price target for Airgain (NasdaqCM:AIRG) has been revised to $9.05 / share. This is an increase of 39.22% from the prior estimate of $6.50 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $8.58 to a high of $9.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 34.31% from the latest reported closing price of $6.74 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Airgain. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 26.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIRG is 0.03%, an increase of 5.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.33% to 4,137K shares. The put/call ratio of AIRG is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 700K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 692K shares , representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIRG by 82.90% over the last quarter.

Blair William holds 645K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 670K shares , representing a decrease of 3.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIRG by 39.16% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 480K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 373K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 451K shares , representing a decrease of 20.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIRG by 18.07% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 322K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 381K shares , representing a decrease of 18.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIRG by 7.08% over the last quarter.

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