Airgain (AIRG) Boosts Security With Asset Tracker Solution

Airgain, Inc. AIRG has collaborated with Lenovo to introduce a groundbreaking program aimed at bolstering security for Lenovo ThinkEdge SE360 V2 Servers purchasers. Through this initiative, customers will have the option to acquire Airgain’s cellular-based AT6 Asset Tracker, seamlessly integrating it within the server's infrastructure.



The AT6 Asset Tracker, a cutting-edge solution, enhances Lenovo's existing security measures by providing an additional layer of protection. It enables customers to monitor the whereabouts and condition of their assets, facilitating prompt recovery in case of loss or theft.



Utilizing LTE-M cellular connectivity, Wi-Fi, GPS and other advanced technologies, the AT6 offers comprehensive asset-tracking capabilities. Furthermore, its robust design, IP-66 rating and long-lasting battery ensure reliability and global compatibility.



By leveraging Airgain’s NLink Platform, customers can effortlessly configure the AT6 devices to their specific requirements while maintaining data privacy. Since Airgain operates as an independent vendor, Lenovo has no access to sensitive tracking information, ensuring utmost confidentiality for customers.



Through this partnership, Airgain stands to gain by expanding its market presence and providing a valuable security solution to Lenovo's customer base. The integration of Airgain's AT6 Asset Tracker also underscores a commitment to innovation and its focus on customer-centric solutions.



Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Airgain offers integrated wireless solutions in the form of antenna products. These products are equipped to solve critical connectivity needs in both the design process and the operating environment across the enterprise, automotive and consumer markets. Ideal for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide, the customizable antennas serve both indoor and outdoor connectivity issues.



Airgain currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Disclaimer: This article has been written with the assistance of Generative AI. However, the author has reviewed, revised, supplemented, and rewritten parts of this content to ensure its originality and the precision of the incorporated information.

