$AIRG stock is up 17% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AIRG stock has now risen 17% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,071,830 of trading volume.

$AIRG Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $AIRG (you can track the company live on Quiver's $AIRG stock page ):

$AIRG insiders have traded $AIRG stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AIRG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JACOB SUEN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 24,195 shares for an estimated $110,404 .

. ARTHUR M. TOSCANINI has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 20,347 shares for an estimated $82,367 .

. ALI SADRI (Chief Technology Officer) sold 1,055 shares for an estimated $4,325

$AIRG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of $AIRG stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AIRG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AIRG in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Roth Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 07/18/2025

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 05/08/2025

$AIRG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AIRG recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $AIRG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $7.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Scott Searle from Roth Capital set a target price of $7.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Anthony Stoss from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $7.0 on 05/08/2025

