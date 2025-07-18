$AIRG stock is up 17% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AIRG stock has now risen 17% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,071,830 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $AIRG (you can track the company live on Quiver's $AIRG stock page):
$AIRG Insider Trading Activity
$AIRG insiders have traded $AIRG stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AIRG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JACOB SUEN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 24,195 shares for an estimated $110,404.
- ARTHUR M. TOSCANINI has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 20,347 shares for an estimated $82,367.
- ALI SADRI (Chief Technology Officer) sold 1,055 shares for an estimated $4,325
$AIRG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of $AIRG stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PERKINS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 124,875 shares (-77.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $420,828
- US BANCORP \DE\ removed 64,266 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $216,576
- BAILARD, INC. removed 33,300 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $112,221
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 27,266 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $91,886
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 23,186 shares (-46.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $78,136
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 19,947 shares (+2.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $67,221
- SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC added 14,428 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $48,622
$AIRG Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AIRG in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Roth Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 07/18/2025
- Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 05/08/2025
$AIRG Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AIRG recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $AIRG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $7.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Scott Searle from Roth Capital set a target price of $7.0 on 07/18/2025
- Anthony Stoss from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $7.0 on 05/08/2025
