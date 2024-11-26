Airfare Is Most Expensive at These Airports – Holiday Travel 2024

Last year, the Sunday following Thanksgiving was the busiest travel day of the year, with over 2.9 million people flying domestically in the United States. A few days before Christmas also topped the list of busiest days, with nearly 2.8 million people flying on December 22. With such heavy demand around the holidays, airfare can get particularly expensive – and runways particularly crowded.

With this in mind, SmartAsset ranked the 75 largest U.S. mainland airports based on domestic airfare prices, increases and flight delays.

Key Findings

Despite a 6.1% decrease in airfare, this airport remains the most expensive. Domestic airfare out of Washington-Dulles International Airport (IAD) is the most expensive at an average of $483.66. Last year, these flights out of Washington, D.C. averaged just over $515.

Domestic airfare out of Washington-Dulles International Airport (IAD) is the most expensive at an average of $483.66. Last year, these flights out of Washington, D.C. averaged just over $515. San Francisco International (SFO) has become the second-most expensive airport. Ranking third-most expensive for the same quarter in 2023, domestic airfare out of SFO ranked second-most expensive this year at $472.97. This was after a 1.4% increase year over year, helping SFO overtake Tucson International Airport (TUS).

Ranking third-most expensive for the same quarter in 2023, domestic airfare out of SFO ranked second-most expensive this year at $472.97. This was after a 1.4% increase year over year, helping SFO overtake Tucson International Airport (TUS). Domestic airfare dropped by 13% from this airport. Minneapolis-St. Paul International (MSP) saw the average domestic airfare drop by 13.0% year over year, going from $421.57 in Q2 2023 to $366.91 in Q2 2024. Most of this decrease was concentrated between Q2 and Q1 of this year.

Minneapolis-St. Paul International (MSP) saw the average domestic airfare drop by 13.0% year over year, going from $421.57 in Q2 2023 to $366.91 in Q2 2024. Most of this decrease was concentrated between Q2 and Q1 of this year. On average, 27% of flights are delayed. For the largest 30 airports with available data, the range of flights taking off on time varies significantly. Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) has the highest rate of flights leaving on time at 81.97%, compared to only 60.15% of domestic flights out of Miami International Airport (MIA).

Top 10 Airports With the Most Expensive Domestic Flights

Airports are ranked based on the average domestic airfare according to the latest data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics.

IAD: Washington Dulles International

Location: Washington-Dulles, DC

Average domestic airfare, Q2 2024: $483.66

Change in price since Q1: -2.5%

Average domestic airfare, Q1 2024: $495.93

Change in price over one year: -6.1%

Average domestic airfare, Q2 2023: $515.15

Number of passengers in 2023: 292,444

SFO: San Francisco International

Location: San Francisco, CA

Average domestic airfare, Q2 2024: $472.97

Change in price since Q1: 6.5%

Average domestic airfare, Q1 2024: $444.09

Change in price over one year: 1.4%

Average domestic airfare, Q2 2023: $466.42

Number of passengers in 2023: 811,808

TUS: Tucson International

Location: Tucson, AZ

Average domestic airfare, Q2 2024: $456.90

Change in price since Q1: 4.5%

Average domestic airfare, Q1 2024: $437.36

Change in price over one year: -3.8%

Average domestic airfare, Q2 2023: $474.84

Number of passengers in 2023: 101,796

OKC: Will Rogers World

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Average domestic airfare, Q2 2024: $446.45

Change in price since Q1: 2.0%

Average domestic airfare, Q1 2024: $437.71

Change in price over one year: -1.2%

Average domestic airfare, Q2 2023: $452.04

Number of passengers in 2023: 114,953

SNA: John Wayne Airport-Orange County

Location: Santa Ana, CA

Average domestic airfare, Q2 2024: $438.39

Change in price since Q1: 7.4%

Average domestic airfare, Q1 2024: $408.31

Change in price over one year: 9.2%

Average domestic airfare, Q2 2023: $401.44

Number of passengers in 2023: 268,194

GEG: Spokane International

Location: Spokane, WA

Average domestic airfare, Q2 2024: $437.18

Change in price since Q1: -1.1%

Average domestic airfare, Q1 2024: $442.10

Change in price over one year: -3.0%

Average domestic airfare, Q2 2023: $450.88

Number of passengers in 2023: 107,983

SLC: Salt Lake City International

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Average domestic airfare, Q2 2024: $432.10

Change in price since Q1: -2.2%

Average domestic airfare, Q1 2024: $441.86

Change in price over one year: -4.4%

Average domestic airfare, Q2 2023: $452.03

Number of passengers in 2023: 404,065

TUL: Tulsa International

Location: Tulsa, OK

Average domestic airfare, Q2 2024: $432.03

Change in price since Q1: -2.8%

Average domestic airfare, Q1 2024: $444.25

Change in price over one year: -2.8%

Average domestic airfare, Q2 2023: $444.47

Number of passengers in 2023: 84,388

JFK: John F. Kennedy International

Location: New York-JFK, NY

Average domestic airfare, Q2 2024: $430.44

Change in price since Q1: -3.1%

Average domestic airfare, Q1 2024: $444.19

Change in price over one year: 2.0%

Average domestic airfare, Q2 2023: $421.94

Number of passengers in 2023: 715,113

CLT: Charlotte Douglas International

Location: Charlotte, NC

Average domestic airfare, Q2 2024: $429.99

Change in price since Q1: -4.0%

Average domestic airfare, Q1 2024: $447.92

Change in price over one year: -4.5%

Average domestic airfare, Q2 2023: $450.32

Number of passengers in 2023: 406,215

Airports With the 10 Highest Increases in Domestic Airfare Over One Year

Major airports are ranked by the percent increase in domestic airfare between Q2 2024 and Q2 2023.

SNA: John Wayne Airport-Orange County

Location: Santa Ana, CA

Change in price over one year: 9.2%

Average domestic airfare, Q2 2024: $438.39

Average domestic airfare, Q2 2023: $401.44

Change in price since Q1, 2024: 7.4%

Average domestic airfare, Q1 2024: $408.31

Number of passengers in 2023: 268,194

BUR: Bob Hope

Location: Burbank, CA

Change in price over one year: 4.2%

Average domestic airfare, Q2 2024: $316.59

Average domestic airfare, Q2 2023: $303.81

Change in price since Q1, 2024: 2.5%

Average domestic airfare, Q1 2024: $308.72

Number of passengers in 2023: 166,485

LAS: Harry Reid International

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Change in price over one year: 4.0%

Average domestic airfare, Q2 2024: $284.41

Average domestic airfare, Q2 2023: $273.47

Change in price since Q1, 2024: -2.6%

Average domestic airfare, Q1 2024: $292.04

Number of passengers in 2023: 672,945

AUS: Austin - Bergstrom International

Location: Austin, TX

Change in price over one year: 3.7%

Average domestic airfare, Q2 2024: $394.60

Average domestic airfare, Q2 2023: $380.51

Change in price since Q1, 2024: 1.8%

Average domestic airfare, Q1 2024: $387.58

Number of passengers in 2023: 468,640

CHS: Charleston AFB/International

Location: Charleston, SC

Change in price over one year: 2.7%

Average domestic airfare, Q2 2024: $356.34

Average domestic airfare, Q2 2023: $347.02

Change in price since Q1, 2024: -6.1%

Average domestic airfare, Q1 2024: $379.69

Number of passengers in 2023: 138,997

OAK: Metro Oakland International

Location: Oakland, CA

Change in price over one year: 2.3%

Average domestic airfare, Q2 2024: $320.97

Average domestic airfare, Q2 2023: $313.87

Change in price since Q1, 2024: 5.7%

Average domestic airfare, Q1 2024: $303.55

Number of passengers in 2023: 268,118

EWR: Newark Liberty International

Location: Newark, NJ

Change in price over one year: 2.2%

Average domestic airfare, Q2 2024: $420.93

Average domestic airfare, Q2 2023: $411.70

Change in price since Q1, 2024: -2.7%

Average domestic airfare, Q1 2024: $432.68

Number of passengers in 2023: 930,056

JFK: John F. Kennedy International

Location: New York-JFK, NY

Change in price over one year: 2.0%

Average domestic airfare, Q2 2024: $430.44

Average domestic airfare, Q2 2023: $421.94

Change in price since Q1, 2024: -3.1%

Average domestic airfare, Q1 2024: $444.19

Number of passengers in 2023: 715,113

ATL: Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International

Location: Atlanta, GA

Change in price over one year: 1.4%

Average domestic airfare, Q2 2024: $403.55

Average domestic airfare, Q2 2023: $397.90

Change in price since Q1, 2024: -3.4%

Average domestic airfare, Q1 2024: $417.79

Number of passengers in 2023: 981,435

SFO: San Francisco International

Location: San Francisco, CA

Change in price over one year: 1.4%

Average domestic airfare, Q2 2024: $472.97

Average domestic airfare, Q2 2023: $466.42

Change in price since Q1, 2024: 6.5%

Average domestic airfare, Q1 2024: $444.09

Number of passengers in 2023: 811,808

Airports With the 10 Highest Increases in Domestic Airfare Over One Quarter

Major airports are ranked by the percent increase in domestic airfare between Q2 2024 and Q1 2024.

SNA: John Wayne Airport-Orange County

Location: Santa Ana, CA

Change in price since Q1: 7.4%

Average domestic airfare, Q2 2024: $438.39

Average domestic airfare, Q1 2024: $408.31

Change in price over one year: 9.2%

Average domestic airfare, Q2 2023: $401.44

Number of passengers in 2023: 268,194

LGB: Long Beach Airport

Location: Long Beach, CA

Change in price since Q1: 7.2%

Average domestic airfare, Q2 2024: $323.61

Average domestic airfare, Q1 2024: $301.98

Change in price over one year: 0.4%

Average domestic airfare, Q2 2023: $322.18

Number of passengers in 2023: 91,391

SFO: San Francisco International

Location: San Francisco, CA

Change in price since Q1: 6.5%

Average domestic airfare, Q2 2024: $472.97

Average domestic airfare, Q1 2024: $444.09

Change in price over one year: 1.4%

Average domestic airfare, Q2 2023: $466.42

Number of passengers in 2023: 811,808

SJC: Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International

Location: San Jose, CA

Change in price since Q1: 6.1%

Average domestic airfare, Q2 2024: $350.21

Average domestic airfare, Q1 2024: $330.02

Change in price over one year: 1.0%

Average domestic airfare, Q2 2023: $346.71

Number of passengers in 2023: 293,529

OAK: Metro Oakland International

Location: Oakland, CA

Change in price since Q1: 5.7%

Average domestic airfare, Q2 2024: $320.97

Average domestic airfare, Q1 2024: $303.55

Change in price over one year: 2.3%

Average domestic airfare, Q2 2023: $313.87

Number of passengers in 2023: 268,118

SMF: Sacramento International

Location: Sacramento, CA

Change in price since Q1: 5.4%

Average domestic airfare, Q2 2024: $399.19

Average domestic airfare, Q1 2024: $378.71

Change in price over one year: -2.1%

Average domestic airfare, Q2 2023: $407.74

Number of passengers in 2023: 346,768

SEA: Seattle/Tacoma International

Location: Seattle, WA

Change in price since Q1: 5.0%

Average domestic airfare, Q2 2024: $408.91

Average domestic airfare, Q1 2024: $389.42

Change in price over one year: -0.2%

Average domestic airfare, Q2 2023: $409.93

Number of passengers in 2023: 861,535

SYR: Syracuse Hancock International

Location: Syracuse, NY

Change in price since Q1: 4.8%

Average domestic airfare, Q2 2024: $377.23

Average domestic airfare, Q1 2024: $360.04

Change in price over one year: -3.8%

Average domestic airfare, Q2 2023: $392.16

Number of passengers in 2023: 87,283

BDL: Bradley International

Location: Hartford, CT

Change in price since Q1: 4.5%

Average domestic airfare, Q2 2024: $390.17

Average domestic airfare, Q1 2024: $373.35

Change in price over one year: -1.9%

Average domestic airfare, Q2 2023: $397.92

Number of passengers in 2023: 196,921

TUS: Tucson International

Location: Tucson, AZ

Change in price since Q1: 4.5%

Average domestic airfare, Q2 2024: $456.90

Average domestic airfare, Q1 2024: $437.36

Change in price over one year: -3.8%

Average domestic airfare, Q2 2023: $474.84

Number of passengers in 2023: 101,796

Data and Methodology

This study included the largest 75 U.S. mainland airports based on passengers served in 2023. Airports were ranked based on average domestic airfare based on the latest Bureau of Transportation Statistics data (Q2 2024). Price changes over one quarter and one year were also considered.

Questions about our study? Contact press@smartasset.com

Photo credit: ©iStock/izusek

The post Airfare Is Most Expensive at These Airports – Holiday Travel 2024 appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.