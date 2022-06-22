Aireon To Deliver Flight Data Stream To Boeing

(RTTNews) - Aireon, a provider of space-based automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) services, said it will deliver its flight data stream to Boeing (BA). Boeing will use the stream to expand its advanced data analytics capabilities in its effort to further strengthen commercial air travel safety.

Aireon stated that it will provide historical aircraft data and near real-time aircraft event data via its AireonINSIGHTS product for select Boeing airplane programs.

As part of its implementation of an enterprise Safety Management System or SMS, Boeing will integrate the ADS-B data into its safety analytics tools. SMS is an integrating framework for managing safety risks. Through the use of data science and data analytics, the information will deliver insights to proactively identify hazards and monitor emerging safety trends.

The global space-based ADS-B data from AireonINSIGHTS can help customers gain insights to key performance indicators on flight safety, Aireon said in a statement.

