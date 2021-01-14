Aircraft parts supplier Senior guides to smaller annual loss

Jan 14 (Reuters) - British aircraft parts supplier Senior Plc SNR.L on Thursday forecast annual loss to be slightly smaller than previous expectations, and added that it would close its Flexonics Upeca business in Malaysia as it cuts costs.

The firm said it expects its biggest division, aerospace, to post a roughly 37% fall in sales for the year ended Dec. 31 as it was hurt by COVID-19 disruptions to business as well as Boeing's BA.N 737 MAX crisis.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

