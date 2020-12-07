Commodities
Aircraft lessors do not oppose Norwegian Air's request for creditor protection

Major aircraft lessors including Aercap and BOC Aviation, and Avolon on Monday told the Irish High Court that they do not oppose a petition for extended creditor protection by Norwegian Air and some of its subsidiaries.

Norwegian last month asked the court to begin a so-called examinership legal process as the carrier seeks to stave off collapse amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The lessors told a hearing on Monday that they were neutral on Norwegian's petition.

