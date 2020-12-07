Aircraft lessors do not oppose Norwegian Air's request for creditor protection

DUBLIN, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Major aircraft lessors including Aercap AER.N and BOC Aviation 2588.HK, and Avolon on Monday told the Irish High Court that they do not oppose a petition for extended creditor protection by Norwegian Air NORR.OL and some of its subsidiaries.

Norwegian last month asked the court to begin a so-called examinership legal process as the carrier seeks to stave off collapse amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The lessors told a hearing on Monday that they were neutral on Norwegian's petition.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries in Dublin; Additional reporting by Terje Solsvik in Oslo; editing by Louise Heavens)

((conor.humphries@thomsonreuters.com; +35315001518; Reuters Messaging: conor.humphries.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.