Companies
AER

Aircraft lessor SMBC to buy rival Goshawk in $6.7 bln deal

Contributors
Padraic Halpin Reuters
Aishwarya Nair Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

SMBC Aviation Capital, one of the world's top five aircraft lessors, agreed to buy smaller rival Goshawk Aviation for $6.7 billion in enterprise value, the two companies said on Monday.

Adds details of deal, company and industry background, comment by SMBC's chief executive

DUBLIN, May 16 (Reuters) - SMBC Aviation Capital, one of the world's top five aircraft lessors, agreed to buy smaller rival Goshawk Aviation for $6.7 billion in enterprise value, the two companies said on Monday.

The deal to create a combined company with 37 billion euros ($38.45 billion) in assets comes six months after AerCap Holdings NV AER.N consolidated its position as the world's largest aircraft lessor through its takeover of General Electric's GE.N leasing business.

SMBC, which is owned by a consortium including Japan's Sumitomo Corp 8053.T and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 8316.T, said it would become the second-largest global player by number of aircraft, including jets it currently has on order.

"We are undertaking this transaction at a strategic point in the cycle with a strong recovery building across the global airline industry and we expect the transaction to be accretive to SMBC Aviation Capital's return on capital," SMBC Chief Executive Officer Peter Barrett said in a statement.

SMBC said any Goshawk-owned aircraft that are located in Russia and subject to EU sanctions are excluded from the transaction.

Dublin-based Goshawk is a 50-50 joint venture between Hong Kong-based conglomerate NWS Holdings Ltd 0659.HK and Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Ltd.

The $30 billion AerCap acquisition was widely predicted to spur further consolidation in a sector that finances over half of the world's passenger jet output, in deals worth around $150 billion of aircraft every year.

($1 = 0.9624 euro)

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin in Dublin and Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Matthew Lewis)

((Aishwarya.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; +91-8067494421;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AER GE

Other Topics

Commodities US Markets

Latest Companies Videos

Daybreak Europe Open: Siemens to End Russian Business

May 12, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular